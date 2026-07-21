Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World? Know the Top 10 Countries

Cattle are among the world’s most important livestock. They play an important role in agriculture and dairy farming. They provide milk, meat, leather and important products to many countries. India has the largest cattle population in the world. Keep reading in detail. Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World? India has the largest cattle population in the world, with over 220 million cattle. The country’s vast cattle population supports millions of farmers and has also made India the world’s largest milk producer. Top 10 Countries With the Largest Cattle Population Rank Country Approximate Cattle Population 1 India 220+ million 2 Brazil 210+ million 3 China 100+ million 4 United States 90+ million 5 Ethiopia 70+ million 6 Argentina 50+ million 7 Pakistan 45+ million 8 Sudan 40+ million 9 Mexico 35+ million 10 Australia 30+ million

Why Does India Have the Largest Cattle Population? Several factors contribute to India’s large cattle population a strong dairy industry, millions of small and marginal farmers, religious and cultural significance of cattle, large rural economy dependent on livestock and government programmes supporting dairy development. Which State Has the Largest Cattle Population in India? Uttar Pradesh has the largest cattle population among Indian states. It is also one of the country’s leading milk-producing states and has a large number of indigenous and crossbred cattle. Which Country Is the Largest Milk Producer? India is also the largest producer of milk in the world. The country’s dairy sector contributes significantly to rural employment and the national economy, with milk production continuing to grow every year.