Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World? Know the Top 10 Countries
India has the world’s largest cattle population. Learn about the top countries with the highest cattle population, the difference between cattle and bovines and interesting facts.
Cattle are among the world’s most important livestock. They play an important role in agriculture and dairy farming. They provide milk, meat, leather and important products to many countries. India has the largest cattle population in the world. Keep reading in detail.
Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World?
India has the largest cattle population in the world, with over 220 million cattle. The country’s vast cattle population supports millions of farmers and has also made India the world’s largest milk producer.
Top 10 Countries With the Largest Cattle Population
|Rank
|Country
|Approximate Cattle Population
|1
|India
|220+ million
|2
|Brazil
|210+ million
|3
|China
|100+ million
|4
|United States
|90+ million
|5
|Ethiopia
|70+ million
|6
|Argentina
|50+ million
|7
|Pakistan
|45+ million
|8
|Sudan
|40+ million
|9
|Mexico
|35+ million
|10
|Australia
|30+ million
Why Does India Have the Largest Cattle Population?
Several factors contribute to India’s large cattle population a strong dairy industry, millions of small and marginal farmers, religious and cultural significance of cattle, large rural economy dependent on livestock and government programmes supporting dairy development.
Which State Has the Largest Cattle Population in India?
Uttar Pradesh has the largest cattle population among Indian states. It is also one of the country’s leading milk-producing states and has a large number of indigenous and crossbred cattle.
Which Country Is the Largest Milk Producer?
India is also the largest producer of milk in the world. The country’s dairy sector contributes significantly to rural employment and the national economy, with milk production continuing to grow every year.
Cattle vs Bovine: What’s the Difference?
Many people use the terms interchangeably, but they are different. Cattle refers specifically to domesticated cows and bulls. Bovine is a broader category that includes cattle as well as buffaloes, yaks, mithun and other related animals.
Largest Cattle Population in the World
|Feature
|Details
|Country with Largest Cattle Population
|India
|Approximate Population
|220+ million
|Second Largest
|Brazil
|Largest Milk Producer
|India
|Largest Beef Exporting Nation
|Brazil
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.