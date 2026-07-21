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Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World? Know the Top 10 Countries

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 17:38 IST

India has the world’s largest cattle population. Learn about the top countries with the highest cattle population, the difference between cattle and bovines and interesting facts.

Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World? Know the Top 10 Countries
Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World? Know the Top 10 Countries

Cattle are among the world’s most important livestock. They play an important role in agriculture and dairy farming. They provide milk, meat, leather and important products to many countries. India has the largest cattle population in the world. Keep reading in detail.  

Which Country Has the Largest Cattle Population in the World?

India has the largest cattle population in the world, with over 220 million cattle. The country’s vast cattle population supports millions of farmers and has also made India the world’s largest milk producer. 

Top 10 Countries With the Largest Cattle Population

Rank Country Approximate Cattle Population
1 India 220+ million
2 Brazil 210+ million
3 China 100+ million
4 United States 90+ million
5 Ethiopia 70+ million
6 Argentina 50+ million
7 Pakistan 45+ million
8 Sudan 40+ million
9 Mexico 35+ million
10 Australia 30+ million

Why Does India Have the Largest Cattle Population?

Several factors contribute to India’s large cattle population a strong dairy industry, millions of small and marginal farmers, religious and cultural significance of cattle, large rural economy dependent on livestock and government programmes supporting dairy development.

Which State Has the Largest Cattle Population in India?

Uttar Pradesh has the largest cattle population among Indian states. It is also one of the country’s leading milk-producing states and has a large number of indigenous and crossbred cattle.

Which Country Is the Largest Milk Producer?

India is also the largest producer of milk in the world. The country’s dairy sector contributes significantly to rural employment and the national economy, with milk production continuing to grow every year. 

Cattle vs Bovine: What’s the Difference?

Many people use the terms interchangeably, but they are different. Cattle refers specifically to domesticated cows and bulls. Bovine is a broader category that includes cattle as well as buffaloes, yaks, mithun and other related animals.

Largest Cattle Population in the World

Feature Details
Country with Largest Cattle Population India
Approximate Population 220+ million
Second Largest Brazil
Largest Milk Producer India
Largest Beef Exporting Nation Brazil

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 17:38 IST

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