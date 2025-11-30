Which Country Is Known As The Land Of the Blue Sky?

Every country in the world has its own distinct beauty and personality. From the icy landscapes of the Arctic to the sun-drenched beaches of the tropics, every country has a story. Many countries are known by fascinating nicknames that capture their essence. For example, Japan is often called the "Land of the Rising Sun" because it lies to the east. Similarly, Australia is frequently referred to as "The Land Down Under". These aliases make learning about geography even more fun. But do you know which country is famously known as the "Land of the Blue Sky"? This landlocked country is home to the world's coldest capital city. In this article, we will take a closer look at the stunning country that carries this beautiful, evocative name and explore the reasons behind it. ALSO READ| Which Country Has the Most Mountains?

Which Country Is Known As The Land Of Eternal Blue Sky? The country, famously known as the "Land of the Eternal Blue Sky" (Mönkh khökh tengeriin oron), is Mongolia. It is a landlocked nation in Asia, specifically East Asia, sandwiched between its two giant neighbours: Russia to the north and China to the south. Mongolia is the world's second-largest landlocked country and one of the most sparsely populated sovereign states, giving it vast, wide-open spaces. The capital city, Ulaanbaatar, is famously known as the world's coldest national capital. Its culture is deeply rooted in a proud nomadic heritage and the legacy of the Mongol Empire founded by Genghis Khan. 10+ Lesser-known Facts About Mongolia Ulaanbaatar is officially the coldest capital city in the world, with average temperatures consistently below freezing from November to March.

Many historians believe the Mongols accidentally invented ice cream. Nomadic horsemen would carry milk in saddlebags; the intense shaking and freezing temperatures (-40°C/-40°F) of winter would churn and freeze the liquid.

Mongolia is the only place where the Przewalski's horse (Takhi in Mongolian), the last truly wild horse species, can be found in its natural habitat.

For almost 150 years, the capital city of Ulaanbaatar (then called Ikh Khüree) was not fixed and was moved 25 times to various locations, serving as a mobile monastery city.

Mongolia is the least densely populated sovereign country in the world, with only about two people per square kilometre (Greenland is less dense but is a territory).

The Gobi Desert is not primarily made of dunes; most of it is a mix of bare rock and gravelly plains. It is also one of the world's most significant sources of dinosaur fossils.

Just outside the capital, the Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue stands 40 metres tall and is the world's largest equestrian statue.

The Bogd Khan Uul National Park, located south of Ulaanbaatar, was established in 1778, making it arguably the world's oldest officially protected natural reserve.

The traditional nomadic lifestyle depends on the "Five Snouts" (or Five Kinds of Livestock): horses, cattle/yaks, camels, sheep, and goats.

The traditional Mongolian script is written vertically, from top to bottom, in columns read from left to right.

To balance the influence of its two large neighbours (Russia and China), Mongolia pursues a foreign policy of developing strong relationships with a group of Western and East Asian countries, collectively known as its "Third Neighbours". Why is Mongolia known as the Land of Blue Sky? Mongolia is known as the "Land of the Eternal Blue Sky" (Mönkh khökh tengeriin oron) due to its unique geography and climate, which result in an exceptionally high number of sunny days. Situated deep in the Asian interior, at an average elevation of about 1,580 metres, it experiences an extreme continental climate.