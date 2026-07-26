Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Dairy Products in the World? Know the Global Leader
India is the world’s largest producer of dairy products, driven by its record milk production. Learn why India leads the global dairy industry, top producing states and interesting facts.
Dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, curd, yoghurt and ghee are an essential part of diets across the world. Among all countries, India is the largest producer of dairy products.
Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Dairy Products in the World?
India is the largest producer of dairy products in the world. The country is known for more than 24% of global milk production. Milk products are consumed in different forms all over the world.
Why Does India Lead Dairy Production?
India’s leadership in dairy production is due to several factors like India has World’s largest cattle and buffalo population, Strong dairy cooperative movement, daily, milk collection from millions of farmers, rising domestic demand for dairy products and government support through dairy development programmes.
Which State Produces the Most Milk in India?
Uttar Pradesh is the largest milk-producing state in India. Other leading dairy-producing states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.
Which Dairy Products Does India Produce?
India manufactures a wide range of dairy products, including Milk, Ghee, Butter, Paneer, Cheese, Curd (Yoghurt), Skimmed milk powder and Ice cream.
Top Dairy-Producing Countries
|Rank
|Country
|1
|India
|2
|United States
|3
|China
|4
|Pakistan
|5
|Brazil
Which Is the Largest Dairy Cooperative in the World?
Amul, headquartered in Gujarat, is one of the world’s largest dairy cooperative organisations and has played a crucial role in India’s White Revolution.
What Was the White Revolution?
India’s dairy industry witnessed rapid growth after the launch of Operation Flood. It was also known as the White Revolution, led by Dr Verghese Kurien who was popularly called the Father of the White Revolution in India.
Largest Dairy Producer
|Feature
|Details
|Largest Producer of Dairy Products
|India
|Largest Milk-Producing State
|Uttar Pradesh
|World’s Largest Dairy Cooperative
|Amul
|White Revolution Leader
|Dr. Verghese Kurien
|India’s Share of Global Milk Production
|More than 24% (approx. 25%)
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.