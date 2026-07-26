Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Dairy Products in the World? Know the Global Leader

Dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, curd, yoghurt and ghee are an essential part of diets across the world. Among all countries, India is the largest producer of dairy products.

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Dairy Products in the World?

India is the largest producer of dairy products in the world. The country is known for more than 24% of global milk production. Milk products are consumed in different forms all over the world.

Why Does India Lead Dairy Production?

India’s leadership in dairy production is due to several factors like India has World’s largest cattle and buffalo population, Strong dairy cooperative movement, daily, milk collection from millions of farmers, rising domestic demand for dairy products and government support through dairy development programmes.