Which District has the Highest Forest Cover in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh has a rich agricultural plain, a large forest area and dense river beds. Sonbhadra is the district with the highest forest cover in Uttar Pradesh. Its total forest cover is distributed in 75 districts. It is located in the Vindhyan Plateau region. Sonbhadra is the state that leads in both terms of total forest area (2407.87 km²) and Forest cover percentage (34.87%).

Highest forest cover in Uttar Pradesh

According to the official India State of Forest Report (ISFR) issued by the Forest Survey of India(FSI). Sonbhadra has the highest forest cover in Uttar Pradesh. The total area is 2407.87 sq. km of forest canopy.

Sonbhadra is the state that has the highest forest cover in terms of percentage approx 34.87% of Sonbhadra’s total geographical land.





Sonbhadra’s green dominance is largely due to its geographical positioning. It is situated at the far southeastern part of Uttar Pradesh. It also lies in the Vindhyan plateau and borders four other states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.