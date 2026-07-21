Which District Is Known as the Rice Bowl of Uttar Pradesh?

Rice plays an important role in the diet of Indians, and it is one of the most consumed food grains in the world. According to PIB data, India is the second largest producer of rice in the world and as per the Economic Survey data of 2025-26 Uttar Pradesh is the largest rice producing state in India with 20.76 million tonnes of rice produced during the 2024-25 period which is around 13.82% of the total rice produced in the country.

Uttar Pradesh with its fertile plains serves as the major rice producing state of India. While Shahjahanpur is the leading rice producing district of Uttar Pradesh and Chanduali district is known for its highly fertile soil and excellent yield of rice in Uttar Pradesh.

Why Chandauli is known as the Rice Bowl of Uttar Pradesh?

Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh is widely regarded as the rice bowl of Uttar Pradesh for the high yielding and nutrient dense varieties. Chandauli is famous for its Black Rice or Kala Chawal, which is a rare and anti-oxidant rich rice from the state of Uttar Pradesh.