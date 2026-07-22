Which District Of India Is Known As The 'Eyebrow Of The Arabian Sea'?
With an area of only 9 sq. km, this is India’s smallest district and has a very interesting name, which was given to it by ancient fishermen because of its curved estuary coastline on the West Coast of India. Let us delve into the story behind it.
The Arabian Sea covers thousands of kilometres along the shore of western India. It consists of large areas, busy ports, and beaches that stretch for miles. But lurking behind all this extensive area of shoreline lies a tiny but beautiful gem.
It lies in just a small area of land, and its name is absolutely amazing, making you think that you have landed straight into a fairy tale world. The name of this particular land is 'Eyebrow of the Sea' because of its curved shape by the estuary.
While it is part of Kerala State, it is not administered by the Kerala State Government. In this article, we will try to explore some historical facts and famous personalities associated with this wonderful Indian place.
Which District Of India Is Known As The Eyebrow Of The Arabian Sea?
The official name of the Mahe district is 'Eyebrow of the Arabian Sea'. Mahe is also known as Mayyazhi in the local Malayalam language. Here, 'Mayya' means 'eyebrow', whereas 'azhi' means 'sea' or 'mouth of the river'. Thus, it becomes 'the eyebrow of the sea', which represents the curved place at the meeting point of the Mayyazhi river and the waves of the ocean.
Located on the Malabar coast, Mahe is the smallest district in India. Though it lies geographically within Kerala state, it is considered one of the four districts of the Union Territory of Puducherry.
As per the census conducted in 2011 in India, the population of Mahe is 41,934 in a 9 sq km area. It is famous for its French colonial beauty, literacy rate of 98.35%, local literature, and riverfront promenades.
Mahe District: At A Glance
In order to have a proper idea regarding the size of Mahe, which is very small yet highly important, let us take a look at the official figures which are available through census data:
|Indicator
|Official Census / Government Data
|District Name
|Mahe (Mayyazhi)
|Union Territory
|Puducherry
|Total Land Area
|9 sq. km (868.76 Hectares)
|Total Population (2011)
|41,934
|Male Population
|19,269
|Female Population
|22,665
|Sex Ratio
|1,176 females per 1,000 males
|Literacy Rate
|98.35%
|Distance from Puducherry HQ
|~630 km
|Average Annual Rainfall
|3,000 mm
Why Is It Called the "Eyebrow of the Arabian Sea"?
Mayyazhi has a well-established history which originates from the geographical location and linguistic traditions. If one examines ancient maps, the coastline at the point of merging of the Mayyazhi River with the Arabian Sea can be seen to form a curved line.
For the local fishermen and sailors living here a long time ago, this coastal outline was like an eyebrow above the eye of the ocean. Such symbolic meaning of the name has survived for many centuries in the local language.
"Mayya" means "eyebrow" in the Malayalam language. "Azhi" means "sea mouth" or "estuary".
Under the 18th-century French colonisation, the name Mayyazhi was changed to Mahe. However, even now, the name of the territory, called "Eyebrow of the Arabian Sea", is used in local documents.
Geography and Unique Location
The geography of Mahe is exceptionally unique. It is situated on the western coast of India between latitudes 11° 42’ and 11° 43’ North and longitudes 75° 31’ and 75° 33’ East.
Although Mahe is a part of the Union Territory of Puducherry, it is located at a distance of over 600 kilometres from the city of Puducherry, which is situated on the other side of India.
The region is found along the Malabar Coast of the state of Kerala, between the districts of Kozhikode and Kannur. The town of Mahe is surrounded by the Mayyazhi River on its northern side and the Arabian Sea on its western side.
The rainfall is plentiful due to the south-west monsoon season from June to August, and the average rainfall of this area is about 3,000 mm per annum.
A Peek into History: The French Connection
Mahe has never been administered by either Delhi or Puducherry at any time. It was in 1721 that the French East India Company entered into an agreement with the king of Kadathanad called Bayanor in order to establish a factory in Mahe.
The following is a list of some important dates in the history of Mahe:
- 1721-1724: The French established themselves in force at the riverbank region.
- 1736: The world-famous church of St Theresa was constructed.
- 1954: On November 1, 1954, Mahe became a part of the Republic of India after being under administration for over two hundred years.
- 1962: Mahe became a part of the Union Territory of Pondicherry along with Karaikal, Yanam and Puducherry.
Due to its history, Mahe to date is famous for its French architecture, well-laid-out streets and classical Malabar culture.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Mahe can definitely be described as an extraordinary district in India, situated on the western side of the country. The district gets the title 'Eyebrow of the Arabian Sea' because of its lovely Malayalam name, Mayyazhi, and special curved shape where the river and the sea meet. With the smallest coverage area of 9 square kilometres and a French colonial history, it deserves to be called a remarkable district in India.
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