Which District of Uttar Pradesh Shares the Most borders With Different States in India?
Discover which district of Uttar Pradesh shares the most borders with different states in India. Learn about Sonbhadra's geography, history, and economy.
Uttar Pradesh is situated in the northern part of India, and it is one of the most populous states in India, comprising 75 districts and with Lucknow as the capital city.
But do know, among these 75 districts of UP, which district of Uttar Pradesh shares the most borders with different states in India?
Sonbhadra is the district of UP that shares the most borders with four different states in India. Explore this article in more detail about Sonbhadra, its locations, and bordering states.
Which District of Uttar Pradesh Shares the Most borders With Different States in India?
Sonbhadra is the district of Uttar Pradesh that shares the most borders with four different states in India, which are:
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Madhya Pradesh
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Chhattisgarh
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Jharkhand
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Bihar
About Sonbhadra
Sonbhadra is the second-largest district in Uttar Pradesh, and it is the only district in India that shares four states. It has an area of 6,788 km² and a population of 1,862,559 (as per the 2011 Census), with a population density of 270 persons per square kilometre.
Location of Sonbhadra
It is located in the southeastern part of Uttar Pradesh, and it is bounded by:
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Mirzapur District to the northwest
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Chandauli District to the north
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Kaimur & Rohtas Districts of Bihar State to the northeast
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Garhwa District of Jharkhand State to the east
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Koriya & Surguja Districts of Chhattisgarh State to the South
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Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh State to the west
History of Sonbhadra
Sonbhadra has very old religious and cultural perspectives from Ramayana and Mahabharata times. The Valley of Son River is abundant in caves, which were the earliest living style of the primaeval inhabitants.
This district was well known as the second Kashi during the 11th to 13th centuries. This region is also under the supremacy of the Gupta period.
During the 18th century, this region came under the control of the Narayan rulers of the Benares state (now Varanasi), who built several forts in the district.
After 1775, the British took over the administrative control of most regions from Raja Cheyte Sing, the Raja of Benaras (now Varanasi).
Major Forts located in Sonbhadra
There are three major forts located in Sonbhadra, which are:
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Agori Fort, ruled by Madan Shah
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Vijaygarh Fort, ruled by Raja Cheyte Singh of Benaras (now Varanasi)
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Sodhrigarh, Durg, ruled by Garhwal Kings
Geographical Feature of Sonbhadra
Sonbhadra lies on a plateau north of the Kaimur range, and it is drained by the Ganga tributaries, including the Belan and Karmanasha rivers.
The southern range of the Kaimur in Sonbhadra District is the valley of the Son River that flows in the district from west to east.
The Rihand River, which rises to the south in the highlands of the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, flows towards the north to join the Son River in the district.
Economy of Sonbhadra
The southern region of Sonbhadra is called the “Energy Capital of India" because this region has many electrical power stations around Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar.
It has three coal-based thermal power plants, which are:
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Singrauli Super Thermal Power Station, Shaktinagar, 2000 MW (India’s first NTPC Power Plant)
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Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station (largest capacity in India, 4760 MW)
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Rihand Thermal Power Station, Renukut, 3000 MW.
Frequently Asked Questions
Rihand Dam or Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar is located in which state of India?
Rihand Dam, which is also known as Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar, is a concrete gravity dam located at Pipri in Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh.
Which is the Largest District of Uttar Pradesh by Area?
Lakhimpur Kheri is the largest district in Uttar Pradesh by area 7,680 square kilometres.
Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which district of Uttar Pradesh?
Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary is primarily located in Kaimur district in Bihar state but is also located in two districts of Uttar Pradesh that are Sonbhadra & Mirzapur.
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