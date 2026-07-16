Uttar Pradesh is situated in the northern part of India, and it is one of the most populous states in India, comprising 75 districts and with Lucknow as the capital city.

But do know, among these 75 districts of UP, which district of Uttar Pradesh shares the most borders with different states in India?

Sonbhadra is the district of UP that shares the most borders with four different states in India. Explore this article in more detail about Sonbhadra, its locations, and bordering states.

Which District of Uttar Pradesh Shares the Most borders With Different States in India?

Sonbhadra is the district of Uttar Pradesh that shares the most borders with four different states in India, which are:

Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Jharkhand Bihar

About Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra is the second-largest district in Uttar Pradesh, and it is the only district in India that shares four states. It has an area of 6,788 km² and a population of 1,862,559 (as per the 2011 Census), with a population density of 270 persons per square kilometre.