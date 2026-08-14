Which Expressway in UP Has an Emergency Fighter Jet Airstrip Built Right on the Road?

Have you ever heard of a road on which fighter jets can land? Yes, this is true, and it's in Uttar Pradesh. This highway is known as the "Purvanchal Expressway". It has a special airstrip, which is constructed on the expressway, to be used by the Indian Air Force in emergencies. It is an interesting general knowledge fact which is often asked in exams and quiz questions. So let's understand it. Quick Facts Table Aspects Detail Name of Expressway Purvanchal Expressway Total Length 340.824 KM Starting Point Village Chand Sarai, Lucknow Ending Point Village Haidariya, Ghazipur Built By UPEIDA (UP Government) Number of Lanes Six lane, can be made eight lane later Airstrip Length About 3.2 KM Airstrip Location Near Kurebhar, Sultanpur district Airstrip Use Emergency landing of IAF fighter jets



Source: infrainfo What is Purvanchal Expressway? The Purvanchal Expressway is an expressway with 6 number of lanes which is constructed by the government of Uttar Pradesh. Its construction is done by an UPEIDA, i.e., Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. This is a government body and therefore the information that is shared here is sourced from the government's official UPEIDA website. The expressway is a link between Lucknow and Ghazipur. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it in public use on 16th November 2021. Source: Luckowindex Why is the Airstrip being constructed? The airstrip is constructed on one special purpose. In the time of war and emergency, Indian Air Force demands a lot of such places to take off and land planes. The enemy can attack the airports if the only locations used are airports.

So the government constructed a special stretch of road inside the motorway, that acts like a runway. This stretch of the road is both harder and wider than the standard road. Fighter planes such as Sukhoi and Mirage can land and take off from here. It can also be used in heavy transport planes in emergency. Indian Air Force operationalised an Emergency Landing Facility on the Purvanchal Expressway.



The drill underscores the IAF’s capability to function beyond conventional airfields, reinforcing operational preparedness and rapid disaster response.



Witnessed by UP State Minister… pic.twitter.com/fqiNvbt7gU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 22, 2026 Do You Know The airstrip has been built in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. * It is about 3.2 KM long On the day of the inauguration day, the Prime Minister himself made it here in an Air Force plane. * Fighter jets have also done training landing here to check the strip This is an airstrip that is only suitable for emergency flights and NOT for regular public flights.