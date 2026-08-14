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Which Expressway in UP Has an Emergency Fighter Jet Airstrip Built Right on the Road?

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 15:16 IST

Discover which UP Expressway features a 3.2 km Indian Air Force emergency airstrip. Learn key facts about the Purvanchal Expressway and its military feature.

Which Expressway in UP Has an Emergency Fighter Jet Airstrip Built Right on the Road?
Which Expressway in UP Has an Emergency Fighter Jet Airstrip Built Right on the Road?

Have you ever heard of a road on which fighter jets can land? Yes, this is true, and it's in Uttar Pradesh. This highway is known as the "Purvanchal Expressway". It has a special airstrip, which is constructed on the expressway, to be used by the Indian Air Force in emergencies.

It is an interesting general knowledge fact which is often asked in exams and quiz questions. So let's understand it.

Quick Facts Table

Aspects

Detail

Name of Expressway

Purvanchal Expressway

Total Length

340.824 KM

Starting Point

Village Chand Sarai, Lucknow

Ending Point

Village Haidariya, Ghazipur

Built By

UPEIDA (UP Government)

Number of Lanes

Six lane, can be made eight lane later

Airstrip Length

About 3.2 KM

Airstrip Location

Near Kurebhar, Sultanpur district

Airstrip Use

Emergency landing of IAF fighter jets

Purvanchal-Expressway-Route-Map

Source: infrainfo

What is Purvanchal Expressway?

The Purvanchal Expressway is an expressway with 6 number of lanes which is constructed by the government of Uttar Pradesh. 

Its construction is done by an UPEIDA, i.e., Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. This is a government body and therefore the information that is shared here is sourced from the government's official UPEIDA website.

The expressway is a link between Lucknow and Ghazipur. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it in public use on 16th November 2021.

Purvanchal-Expressway

Source: Luckowindex

Why is the Airstrip being constructed?

The airstrip is constructed on one special purpose. In the time of war and emergency, Indian Air Force demands a lot of such places to take off and land planes. The enemy can attack the airports if the only locations used are airports. 

So the government constructed a special stretch of road inside the motorway, that acts like a runway.

This stretch of the road is both harder and wider than the standard road. Fighter planes such as Sukhoi and Mirage can land and take off from here. It can also be used in heavy transport planes in emergency.

Do You Know

The airstrip has been built in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

* It is about 3.2 KM long

On the day of the inauguration day, the Prime Minister himself made it here in an Air Force plane.

* Fighter jets have also done training landing here to check the strip

This is an airstrip that is only suitable for emergency flights and NOT for regular public flights.

purvanchal expressway-1

Source: Luckowindex

So, Purvanchal Expressway is a large road in UP with connecting Lucknow and Ghazipur. It has a 3.2 KM long airstrip near Kurebhar that is used for emergency landing of Indian Air Force fighter planes. That is an unusual, very particular and important route not only for transportation purposes but also for the protection of the country.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 15:16 IST

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