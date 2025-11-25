The world of flowers is vast and amazing! There are over 400,000 different types of flowering plants around the globe. They come in every shape, size, and colour you can imagine. Many flowers have fun nicknames. For example, the beautiful Agapanthus is sometimes called the "Lily of the Nile". Another flower, the sunny Calendula, is nicknamed the "Sunshine Flower". But do you know which flower is historically known as "The Herb of the Sun"? This special plant has bright, warm-coloured blossoms. Its flowers follow the sun, opening in the morning and closing at dusk. It has been used for hundreds of years for both medicine and rituals. In this article, we'll take a look at the fascinating history and identity of this sun-loving flower.

Which Flower Is Known As The Herb Of The Sun?

The flower known as "The Herb of the Sun" is the Calendula (specifically Calendula officinalis), also commonly called Pot Marigold. Calendula, scientific name Calendula officinalis, is an annual herbaceous plant native to southern Europe and the Mediterranean region. Its name comes from the Latin word calendae, meaning "little calendar" or "little clock", because it can bloom almost monthly in its native climate. The plant produces bright, warm-coloured, daisy-like flower heads, usually yellow or orange.

The key characteristic that gives it the "Herb of the Sun" title is its phototropism; its flowers typically open at sunrise and close at sunset, faithfully following the sun's path. The petals are edible and have been used for centuries for medicinal purposes, especially for skin healing, which is another reason for their high regard.