Which Highway Is Called India’s Lifeline?
Discover which highway is known as India’s Lifeline. Learn about its route, significance, states covered and interesting facts for GK and competitive exams.
India has one of the largest road networks in the world. These road networks connects cities, towns and villages across the country. Among its many highways, one is often known as India’s Lifeline because of its length, connectivity and economic importance. It links the northernmost and southernmost parts of the country. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Highway Is Called India’s Lifeline?
National Highway 44 (NH 44) is known as India’s Lifeline. It is the longest national highway in India which streches approximately 3,745 kilometres from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.
Why Is NH 44 Called India’s Lifeline?
NH 44 plays a important role in India’s transportation network because it connects North India with South India. It also passes through several major cities and state capitals. It helps in the movement of goods and passengers and support trade, tourism and economic development.
Route of NH 44
National Highway 44 passes through the following states and Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
NH44 connects to which cities?
It connects major cities such as Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Delhi, Agra, Gwalior, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Bengaluru, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari.
Key Facts About NH 44
|Feature
|Details
|Highway
|National Highway 44 (NH 44)
|Nickname
|India’s Lifeline
|Length
|Approximately 3,745 km
|Starting Point
|Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
|Ending Point
|Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
|Status
|Longest National Highway in India
Why Is NH 44 Important?
NH 44 is important because it connects multiple regions of India. It also reduces travel time between major cities and strengthen national connectivity.
Which is the longest national highway in India?
National Highway 44 is the longest national highway in India. It measures about 3,745 kilometres.
Where does NH 44 start and end?
NH 44 begins in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and ends at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.
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