India has one of the largest road networks in the world. These road networks connects cities, towns and villages across the country. Among its many highways, one is often known as India’s Lifeline because of its length, connectivity and economic importance. It links the northernmost and southernmost parts of the country. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Highway Is Called India’s Lifeline?

National Highway 44 (NH 44) is known as India’s Lifeline. It is the longest national highway in India which streches approximately 3,745 kilometres from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Why Is NH 44 Called India’s Lifeline?

NH 44 plays a important role in India’s transportation network because it connects North India with South India. It also passes through several major cities and state capitals. It helps in the movement of goods and passengers and support trade, tourism and economic development.