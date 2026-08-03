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Which Highway Is Called India’s Lifeline?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 15:14 IST

Discover which highway is known as India’s Lifeline. Learn about its route, significance, states covered and interesting facts for GK and competitive exams.

Which Highway Is Called India’s Lifeline?
Which Highway Is Called India’s Lifeline?

India has one of the largest road networks in the world. These road networks connects cities, towns and villages across the country. Among its many highways, one is often known as India’s Lifeline because of its length, connectivity and economic importance. It links the northernmost and southernmost parts of the country. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Highway Is Called India’s Lifeline?

National Highway 44 (NH 44) is known as India’s Lifeline. It is the longest national highway in India which streches approximately 3,745 kilometres from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Why Is NH 44 Called India’s Lifeline?

NH 44 plays a important role in India’s transportation network because it connects North India with South India. It also passes through several major cities and state capitals. It helps in the movement of goods and passengers and support trade, tourism and economic development.

Route of NH 44

National Highway 44 passes through the following states and Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 

NH44 connects to which cities? 

It connects major cities such as Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Delhi, Agra, Gwalior, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Bengaluru, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari. 

Key Facts About NH 44

Feature Details
Highway National Highway 44 (NH 44)
Nickname India’s Lifeline
Length Approximately 3,745 km
Starting Point Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Ending Point Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Status Longest National Highway in India

Why Is NH 44 Important?

NH 44 is important because it connects multiple regions of India. It also reduces travel time between major cities and strengthen national connectivity.

Which is the longest national highway in India?

National Highway 44 is the longest national highway in India. It measures about 3,745 kilometres.

Where does NH 44 start and end?

NH 44 begins in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and ends at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 15:14 IST

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