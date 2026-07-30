India has many cities that are known by unique nicknames based on their history, culture or geography. One such nickname is the 'London of India', which is popularly associated with Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. The city earned this title because of its colonial architecture, British-era buildings and its long history as the capital of British India. Keep reading in detail.

Which Indian City Is Known as the London of India?

The answer is Kolkata. Kolkata is popularly called the 'London of India' because of its strong British influence. The city still preserves many colonial-era buildings, churches and monuments that reflect its rich historical past.

Why Is Kolkata Called the London of India?

Kolkata earned this nickname for several reasons. It was the capital of British India from 1772 to 1911. The city has many Victorian-style buildings. British rulers developed Kolkata as an administrative centre. Its roads and monuments resemble those in London. It became a major centre for trade, education and culture during colonial rule.