Which Indian City Is Known as the ‘London of India’?
Kolkata is popularly known as the ‘London of India’ due to its colonial architecture and British heritage. Know why it earned this nickname and explore its famous landmarks.
India has many cities that are known by unique nicknames based on their history, culture or geography. One such nickname is the 'London of India', which is popularly associated with Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. The city earned this title because of its colonial architecture, British-era buildings and its long history as the capital of British India. Keep reading in detail.
Which Indian City Is Known as the London of India?
The answer is Kolkata. Kolkata is popularly called the 'London of India' because of its strong British influence. The city still preserves many colonial-era buildings, churches and monuments that reflect its rich historical past.
Why Is Kolkata Called the London of India?
Kolkata earned this nickname for several reasons. It was the capital of British India from 1772 to 1911. The city has many Victorian-style buildings. British rulers developed Kolkata as an administrative centre. Its roads and monuments resemble those in London. It became a major centre for trade, education and culture during colonial rule.
Victoria Memorial
The Victoria Memorial is Kolkata’s most famous colonial monument. Built in memory of Queen Victoria. It was constructed using white Makrana marble. It was opened to the public in 1921, now functions as a museum.
Writers’ Building
The Writers’ Building is one of Kolkata’s oldest government buildings. It was built in 1777. it was constructed for East India Company officials. it served as the state government’s secretariat for many years. It is famous for its red colonial architecture.
St. Paul’s Cathedral
St. Paul’s Cathedral is one of India’s most beautiful churches. It was opened in 1847. It was built in Gothic architectural style. It is one of the oldest Anglican cathedrals in India.
Fort William
Fort William is an important historical landmark built by the British East India Company. it is located on the banks of the Hooghly River. It is named after King William III. Currently it serves as the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.
Howrah Bridge
The Howrah Bridge is one of Kolkata’s most iconic landmarks. It was opened in 1943. It connects Kolkata with Howrah. It is one of the busiest cantilever bridges in the world.
Other Popular Nicknames of Kolkata
Kolkata is known by several other names like City of Joy, Cultural Capital of India and Intellectual Capital of India. These nicknames reflect the city’s contribution to literature, art, music and education.
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