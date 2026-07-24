Amongst the luxury spices, Saffron is always considered to be the top one. It is known for being the most expensive spice available in the world because it is harvested manually. In India, Saffron is cultivated in cold regions such as Kashmir. However, do you know that there is a place which produces fragrance-emitting Saffron as well as blue-coloured precious gemstones? Indeed, blue sapphires are found in its mountain ranges. The stunning region is located in the north of India. In this article, we’ll take a look at this district of India named Sapphire and Saffron Land. Which Indian District Is Known As ‘Land Of Sapphire And Saffron’? The district known as the “Land of Sapphire and Saffron” is Kishtwar, located in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This district lies in the Himalayan range and is situated at heights of between 3,000 feet and 15,000 feet above sea level.

The name of Kishtwar comes from two important items of its area. First of all, there is the saffron, growing in the native villages of Pochhal and Matta. The red strands of the purple blossoms emit an intense colour and aroma. Secondly, there is the well-known blue sapphire of the faraway Padder Valley, which is known for its peacock-like blue sheen and high quality. As per the official statistics provided by the government census, the area covered by Kishtwar is quite vast, stretching to a whopping 7,737 square kilometres. The district was formed as an independent administrative district in the year 2007 from the earlier existing district of Doda. As per the official census data of the year 2011, Kishtwar has a population of 230,696 people, thus being one of the less populated districts in the area.

Which Place of India Is Called The 'Saffron Capital of India'? The district of Jammu and Kashmir referred to as the 'Saffron Capital of India' is Pulwama. In Pulwama, the historic city of Pampore, which is popularly referred to as the "Saffron Town" or "Saffron City", is considered the hub for production and processing. Why Is Pulwama Called the Saffron Capital? The reason why Pulwama is called the ‘Saffron Capital’ or ‘Saffron City’ of India is that: 1. Massive Production Share The majority of the saffron production in India, more than 85% to 90%, is grown in the Pulwama district only. Of the estimated 3,715 hectares of land where saffron cultivation takes place in Jammu and Kashmir, more than 3,200 hectares fall on the high plateaus of Pampore and its nearby areas. 2. Perfect Soil and Elevation (Karewas)

The saffron crop needs special soil conditions and climates. The Pulwama district has flat-topped elevated terraces made of alluvial deposits called Karewas. These are ancient lake basins located at an altitude of 1,500 to 2,000 meters above sea level. The region offers natural soil conditions with good drainage. 3. World-Class Quality & GI Tag The Kashmiri Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) grown in Pulwama is marked with Geographical Indication (GI). It is regarded as better than Iranian or Spanish saffron because of: High Crocin: Provides the spice with its reddish colour and bright golden yellow dye.

High Picrocrocin & Safranal: Provides the spice with its characteristic bitterness and strong smell.

Thick & Heavy Stigmas: The dark red stigmas of Kashmiri saffron are thick and heavy as compared to stigmas of other production areas.