Pakistan Occupied Kashmir vs Indian Kashmir:Comparative study

The issue of Kashmir has always been the bone of contention between India and Pakistan. The area of POK has spread in the area of 2.22 lakh sq km. Unfortunately, 30% area of POK is occupied by Pakistan and 10% by China and India holds 60% part of this territory.

In this article we tried to prove that the area that comes under the territory of India is in a better place in terms of Per capita income, size of GDP, etc. as compared to POK.

(The whole Kashmir is an integral part of Indian territory. But we put above map to show that which Indian territory is occupied by the Pakistan )

1. Area

Indian Kashmir: 101387 km²

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 13,297 sq km

2. Population

Indian Kashmir: 1.50 crores (2020)

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(Azad Kashmir+Gilgit Baltistan): Approx. 52 lac (2020)

(Kashmiri girls)

Image source: Pinterest

3. Districts

Indian Kashmir: 22

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 10

Districts-of-Kashmir

4. Capital

Indian Kashmir: Jammu (from October to March), Srinagar (from March to October)

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Muzaffarabad

5. Assembly Seats

Total Assembly seats:111

Assembly Seats in Kashmir region: 46

Assembly Seats in Jammu region: 37

Assembly Seats in Ladakh region:4

Assembly Seats in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir; 24

6. Budget

Indian Kashmir: Rs. 1.01 lakh crore (2020-21)

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Rs. 1.21 Trillion (2019-20)

7. Development expenditure

Indian Kashmir: Rs. 38,764 crore

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Rs 24.560 billion

8. Airport

Indian Kashmir: 4

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 2

Kashmir airport

9. College | University

Indian Kashmir: 35

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 6

Central-university-Jammu

Image source: JK News Today

In short, it can be said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is behind the Kashmir region of India and its main reason is that the ideology of India is development-oriented while the region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is used as a centre of terrorism by Pakistan.



