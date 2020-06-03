Pakistan Occupied Kashmir vs Indian Kashmir:Comparative study
The issue of Kashmir has always been the bone of contention between India and Pakistan. The area of POK has spread in the area of 2.22 lakh sq km. Unfortunately, 30% area of POK is occupied by Pakistan and 10% by China and India holds 60% part of this territory.
In this article we tried to prove that the area that comes under the territory of India is in a better place in terms of Per capita income, size of GDP, etc. as compared to POK.
(The whole Kashmir is an integral part of Indian territory. But we put above map to show that which Indian territory is occupied by the Pakistan )
1. Area
Indian Kashmir: 101387 km²
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 13,297 sq km
2. Population
Indian Kashmir: 1.50 crores (2020)
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(Azad Kashmir+Gilgit Baltistan): Approx. 52 lac (2020)
(Kashmiri girls)
Image source: Pinterest
13 Parameters to Compare India and China
3. Districts
Indian Kashmir: 22
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 10
Districts-of-Kashmir
4. Capital
Indian Kashmir: Jammu (from October to March), Srinagar (from March to October)
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Muzaffarabad
5. Assembly Seats
Total Assembly seats:111
Assembly Seats in Kashmir region: 46
Assembly Seats in Jammu region: 37
Assembly Seats in Ladakh region:4
Assembly Seats in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir; 24
India vs. Pakistan: Economic Comparision 2017
6. Budget
Indian Kashmir: Rs. 1.01 lakh crore (2020-21)
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Rs. 1.21 Trillion (2019-20)
7. Development expenditure
Indian Kashmir: Rs. 38,764 crore
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Rs 24.560 billion
8. Airport
Indian Kashmir: 4
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 2
Kashmir airport
9. College | University
Indian Kashmir: 35
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 6
Central-university-Jammu
Image source: JK News Today
In short, it can be said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is behind the Kashmir region of India and its main reason is that the ideology of India is development-oriented while the region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is used as a centre of terrorism by Pakistan.
Article 370 Scrapped: Impacts on Jammu & Kashmir
15 Interesting Facts and History about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)