Do You Know: Which is India’s First 100% Organic State?
Sikkim became India’s first 100% organic state in 2016. Know how the state adopted organic farming, its major crops and interesting facts.
India is one of the world’s major agricultural countries. Among Indian states, Sikkim holds a unique position as the country’s first fully organic state. The state adopted organic farming across its entire agricultural land and achieved the milestone in 2016. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is India’s First 100% Organic State?
Sikkim became the first state in the world to become fully organic at the state level. It achieved the status in 2016. The state converted its entire agricultural area to certified organic production.
When Did Sikkim Start Its Organic Farming Mission?
Sikkim started it's transition towards organic farming in 2003. The state gradually reduced the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Farmers were encouraged to adopt natural farming practices. The process continued for more than a decade before the Sikkim achieved its organic status.
How Much Land Is Under Organic Farming in Sikkim?
Around 75,000 hectares of agricultural land became fully organic in Sikkim. Farmers were supported in shifting from conventional agriculture to organic methods.
Which Crops Are Grown Organically in Sikkim?
Important organic crops grown in Sikkim include large cardamom, ginger, turmeric, buckwheat, rice, fruits and vegetables. While, Sikkim is the largest producer of organic large cardamom.
How Did Organic Farming Help Sikkim’s Tourism?
Sikkim is known for its beautiful views and biodiversity. Its organic farming adds another attraction for visitors. Organic farms and local produce have become part of the state’s tourism and economy. People visit them once in Sikkim.
India’s First 100% Organic State
|Feature
|Details
|State
|Sikkim
|Achievement
|India’s first fully organic state
|Organic Status
|2016
|Organic Farming Mission Started
|2003
|Agricultural Area
|About 75,000 hectares
|Major Crop
|Large cardamom
|Other Crops
|Ginger, turmeric, buckwheat, rice, fruits and vegetables
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.