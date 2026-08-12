Do You Know: Which is India’s First 100% Organic State?

India is one of the world’s major agricultural countries. Among Indian states, Sikkim holds a unique position as the country’s first fully organic state. The state adopted organic farming across its entire agricultural land and achieved the milestone in 2016. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is India’s First 100% Organic State?

Sikkim became the first state in the world to become fully organic at the state level. It achieved the status in 2016. The state converted its entire agricultural area to certified organic production.

When Did Sikkim Start Its Organic Farming Mission?

Sikkim started it's transition towards organic farming in 2003. The state gradually reduced the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Farmers were encouraged to adopt natural farming practices. The process continued for more than a decade before the Sikkim achieved its organic status.