Which is the Largest Ant in the World?

The giant Amazonian ant, Dinoponera gigantea, is considered the largest living ant species, reaching lengths of 3 to 4 cm for the females. Native to the unflooded parts of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Peru, and Guyana, their jet-black females are dominant members of the colonies averaging 3.3 cm in mean size across all castes. Still, the absolute record is held by Titanomyrma giganteum, an already extinct relative, which attained lengths of 6 cm with a wingspan of 15 cm and dates back 49.5 million years.

Largest Living Ant: Dinoponera gigantea

Females of Dinoponera gigantea, also known as tocandiras, reach up to 4 cm and thus are the largest extant ants by body length. Smaller dark red males also exist. Inhabiting soil nests in South American rainforests, they forage within 30 feet for insects, spiders, plants, and snails in small colonies totaling up to 100 individuals that are led by a single queen. Unable to sting, they possess strong mandibles and acidic venom, administered via a bite, and are territorial with no slavery present like other related species.