KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Largest Ant in the World?

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 8, 2025, 13:05 IST

The Dinoponera gigantea (tocandiras) is the world's largest living ant, with females reaching up to 4 cm in length in the Amazon rainforest. However, the largest ant ever recorded was the extinct Titanomyrma giganteum (6 cm), which lived 49.5 million years ago. Other large species include the painful Bullet ant (3 cm) and the Driver ant (5 cm queens).

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The giant Amazonian ant, Dinoponera gigantea, is considered the largest living ant species, reaching lengths of 3 to 4 cm for the females. Native to the unflooded parts of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Peru, and Guyana, their jet-black females are dominant members of the colonies averaging 3.3 cm in mean size across all castes. Still, the absolute record is held by Titanomyrma giganteum, an already extinct relative, which attained lengths of 6 cm with a wingspan of 15 cm and dates back 49.5 million years.

Largest Living Ant: Dinoponera gigantea

Females of Dinoponera gigantea, also known as tocandiras, reach up to 4 cm and thus are the largest extant ants by body length. Smaller dark red males also exist. Inhabiting soil nests in South American rainforests, they forage within 30 feet for insects, spiders, plants, and snails in small colonies totaling up to 100 individuals that are led by a single queen. Unable to sting, they possess strong mandibles and acidic venom, administered via a bite, and are territorial with no slavery present like other related species.

Guinness recognizes their colony mean size as the largest among living ants, beating even driver ants like Dorylus helvolus workers at 5 cm but smaller overall averages. Their ponerine subfamily characteristics include monogynous colonies, and foraging via individual hunts.

Extinct Record Holder: Titanomyrma giganteum

  • Titanomyrma giganteum queens reached 6-7 cm with 15-16 cm wingspans, dwarfing modern giants and discovered in Germany's Messel shales from the Eocene epoch. Males measured 3 cm, and the stingless species dispersed across Europe and North America, with T. lubei found in Wyoming. This thermophilic genus suggests ancient cross-Arctic migrations, larger than Africa's 5 cm Dorylus driver ants.

  • Fossils point to non-swollen abdomens unlike modern queens, with size reductions in ants since post-Eocene.

Read more: Which Mountain Is Known as the Sleeping Giant?

Other Notable Giant Ants

Several species vie with Dinoponera for size rankings:

  • Bullet ant (Paraponera clavata): up to 3 cm, Central/South America rainforests; infamous due to excruciating stings from poneratoxin.

  • Driver ants (Dorylus spp.): Queens near 5 cm, workers/soldiers up to 5 cm; African army ants in massive raiding colonies.

  • Giant forest ant: Camponotus gigas, heaviest ant of East Asia, soldiers over 3 cm by weight.

  • Carpenter ants: Camponotus spp.; up to 2.5 cm, worldwide; wood-nesting, structural pests.

Rank

Species

Max Length

Habitat

1

Dinoponera gigantea

4 cm

South America

2

Bullet ant

3 cm

Central/S. America

3

Carpenter ant

2.5 cm

Worldwide

4

Dinoponera quadriceps

2 cm

Brazil

Ecological Role and Human Encounters

Giant ants like Dinoponera control invertebrate populations, aiding rainforest ecosystems as apex predators in their niches. Their size enables dominance over smaller insects, with chemical trails for navigation. Human encounters risk painful bites, though less venomous than bullet ants; pest control targets carpenter variants.

Read more: Which Mountain Is Known as the Young Fold Mountain?

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News