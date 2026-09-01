India is the largest country in the Indian subcontinent by both area and population. With an area of approximately 3.29 million square kilometres India has a major portion of the region’s landmass. Keep reading to know in detail. What Is the Indian Subcontinent? The Indian subcontinent is a geographical and cultural region in South Asia. It is located in the southern part of the Asian continent and is largely separated from the rest of Asia by the Himalayan mountain system. The region is generally associated with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Which Is the Largest Country in the Indian Subcontinent? India is the largest country in the Indian subcontinent. It is the largest country in the region in terms of geographical area, population, length of coastline, economic size and number of states and union territories. India has an area of around 3.29 million sq km, making it the seventh largest country in the world by area.

India’s Geographical Location India is located in South Asia. It occupies a large part of the Indian subcontinent and extends from the Himalayan region in the north to the Indian Ocean in the south. India is bordered by Pakistan in the northwest, China, Nepal and Bhutan in the north, Bangladesh and Myanmar in the east, Arabian Sea in the west, Bay of Bengal in the east and Indian Ocean in the south. How Large Is India? India covers approximately 3,287,263 square kilometres. Some important geographical facts about India are: Feature Information Country India Capital New Delhi Continent Asia Region South Asia Area 3,287,263 sq km World ranking by area 7th Largest country in Indian subcontinent India Highest mountain range Himalayas Southernmost mainland point Kanyakumari

India’s Population India is also the most populous country in the Indian subcontinent. Its population is more than 1.4 billion, making it the world’s most populous country. India Compared With Other Countries in the Subcontinent India is considerably larger than the other major countries of the Indian subcontinent. Country Approx. Area India 3.29 million sq km Pakistan 0.88 million sq km Afghanistan* 0.65 million sq km Bangladesh 0.15 million sq km Nepal 0.15 million sq km Sri Lanka 0.066 million sq km Bhutan 0.038 million sq km India’s Coastline India has a long coastline along the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean. The country’s coastline, including its mainland and islands, extends for approximately 7,516.6 km. Why Is India Geographically Important? India occupies a strategically important position in South Asia because of its size and location. Some important geographical features include the Himalayas in the north, the Thar Desert in the west, the Indo-Gangetic Plain in the north, Deccan Plateau in central and southern India, Western and Eastern Ghats, Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean.