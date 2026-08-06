Which Is the Largest Tributary in Peninsular India? Know the Answer

Peninsular India is home to several major river systems, including the Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri and Mahanadi. These rivers are fed by numerous tributaries. Among them, one river is recognised as the largest tributary in Peninsular India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest Tributary in Peninsular India?

The Bhima River is the largest tributary of the Krishna River and is widely regarded as the largest tributary in Peninsular India. The river is approximately 861 kilometres long and flows through the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana before joining the Krishna River.

Largest Tributary in Peninsular India