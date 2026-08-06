Which Is the Largest Tributary in Peninsular India? Know the Answer
Discover the largest tributary in Peninsular India. Learn about its origin, length, basin, tributaries and interesting facts for GK and competitive exams.
Peninsular India is home to several major river systems, including the Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri and Mahanadi. These rivers are fed by numerous tributaries. Among them, one river is recognised as the largest tributary in Peninsular India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest Tributary in Peninsular India?
The Bhima River is the largest tributary of the Krishna River and is widely regarded as the largest tributary in Peninsular India. The river is approximately 861 kilometres long and flows through the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana before joining the Krishna River.
Largest Tributary in Peninsular India
|Feature
|Details
|River
|Bhima River
|Parent River
|Krishna River
|Length
|Approximately 861 km
|Origin
|Bhimashankar Hills, Maharashtra
|States Covered
|Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana
|Confluence
|Joins the Krishna River near Raichur region
Why Is the Bhima River Important?
The Bhima River plays a crucial role because it is the largest tributary of the Krishna River. It provides water for agriculture and irrigation and supplies water to several towns and cities. It is also considered sacred in many regions.
Where Does the Bhima River Originate?
The Bhima River originates from Bhimashankar Hills in Western Ghats. It then flows southeast before joining the Krishna River.
Major Tributaries of the Bhima River
Some important tributaries include Sina River, Mula River, Mutha River, Ghod River, Indrayani River and Nira River.
States Through Which the Bhima River Flows
The river flows through Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana (a small stretch of the basin).
Largest Tributaries of Major Peninsular Rivers
|Main River
|Largest Tributary
|Krishna
|Bhima
|Godavari
|Pranhita
|Kaveri
|Kabini
|Mahanadi
|Seonath
|Narmada
|Tawa
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