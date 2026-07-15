Which Is The Longest River In Ladakh?
Can you guess which is the longest river in Ladakh? This massive glacier-fed river serves as the historical cradle of ancient civilisations and carves stunning, deep canyons right through the breathtaking Himalayan and Karakoram mountain ranges. Let’s discover the longest rivers of Ladakh.
Ladakh is a picturesque hilly region that is also a union territory of India. Ladakh is located across three nations, where India has control over the southeastern parts as a union territory after separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while Pakistan has jurisdiction over the northwestern parts as Gilgit-Baltistan and China has jurisdiction over the northeastern regions.
As Ladakh is a mountain pass region, it contains different mountain rivers and streams as well. Among them, which one is generally regarded as the longest river in Ladakh? Try to guess its name. Let us explore the longest river in Ladakh.
Which Is The Longest River In Ladakh?
The Indus River, which is also called the Sindhu River in local terms, is the longest river in the region of Ladakh. The Indus River is also called the lifeline of Ladakh. The total length of the river is about 3,180 km. The main part of this river flows right through the centre of Ladakh, carving deep valleys through the mountains. It is an important source of water for the village settlements of the Leh district.
Top 5 Longest Rivers In Ladakh
Ladakh is home to many glacier-fed rivers that flow through deep valleys and narrow gorges, creating beautiful landscapes for travellers.
|River Name
|Starts From
|Flows Through
|Ends
|Lesser-Known Fact
|Indus River
|Near Lake Manasarovar (Tibet)
|Tibet, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan
|Arabian Sea
|It is called 'Senge Tsangpo' in Tibetan, which means 'Lion's Mouth'.
|Shyok River
|Rimo Glacier (Karakoram Range)
|Northern Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan
|Joins the Indus River
|Known as the "River of Death" due to its dangerous, sudden floods.
|Zanskar River
|Doda and Lungnak rivers' confluence
|Zanskar Valley, Nimmu
|Joins the Indus River
|In winter, it freezes completely and becomes the famous Chadar Trek route.
|Suru River
|Penzila Glacier (near Penzi La pass)
|Kargil District, Suru Valley
|Joins the Indus River
|It is unique because it flows in a U-shape around the mountain ranges.
|Nubra River
|Siachen Glacier
|Nubra Valley
|Joins Shyok River
|Its water comes directly from the longest glacier in the non-polar world.
Conclusion
Wrapping up, the river system of Ladakh makes us understand how important water is for these cold desert mountains. The longest river in Ladakh is the Indus River. Following the Sindhu River are a few large tributaries like the Shyok River and the Zanskar River. These rivers are not just beautiful spots to be visited by tourists; they are the lifeline of the inhabitants of this area.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
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