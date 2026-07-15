Ladakh is a picturesque hilly region that is also a union territory of India. Ladakh is located across three nations, where India has control over the southeastern parts as a union territory after separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while Pakistan has jurisdiction over the northwestern parts as Gilgit-Baltistan and China has jurisdiction over the northeastern regions.

As Ladakh is a mountain pass region, it contains different mountain rivers and streams as well. Among them, which one is generally regarded as the longest river in Ladakh? Try to guess its name. Let us explore the longest river in Ladakh.

Which Is The Longest River In Ladakh?

The Indus River, which is also called the Sindhu River in local terms, is the longest river in the region of Ladakh. The Indus River is also called the lifeline of Ladakh. The total length of the river is about 3,180 km. The main part of this river flows right through the centre of Ladakh, carving deep valleys through the mountains. It is an important source of water for the village settlements of the Leh district.