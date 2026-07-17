Meet Banas River: Rajasthan's 512-km-long river that vanishes and comes back to life

Key Points The Banas River is Rajasthan's longest river flowing entirely within the state.

It originates from the Khamnor Hills (Aravalli Range) and is approx. 512 km long.

A primary lifeline for water & irrigation, it's a seasonal river dependent on monsoon.

Rajasthan is the 12th state of India and the 2nd largest state by area. The state is home to 40 rivers, one of which is the Banas River. It is the largest river in Rajasthan that flows entirely in the state. The Banas River, also known as ‘Van ki Asha’ (which translates to "Hope of the Forest"). It acts as a primary lifeline for drinking water and agricultural irrigation across multiple districts. Where does the Banas River start? The Banas River originates from the Khamnor Hills, which are a part of the Aravalli Mountain range. You can find this beautiful starting spot right near the town of Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. The total length of the Banas River is approximately 512 km (318 miles). Feature Key Details Total Length Approximately 512 km (318 miles). Origin The Khamnor Hills are in the Aravalli Mountain range, near the town of Kumbhalgarh in the Rajsamand district, Rajasthan. Flows Through (Districts) Rajsamand, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, and Sawai Madhopur. Flows Through Nathdwara, Tonk, Jahazpur, and Chaksu. End Point Merges as a major tributary into the Chambal River at a holy confluence called Rameshwar Ghat in the Sawai Madhopur district. Supports Acts as a primary lifeline for drinking water and agricultural irrigation across multiple districts. Associated Dam The Bisalpur Dam (located in the Tonk district), which acts as a major reservoir for clean drinking water and irrigation in the region. Nicknames Known as "Van ki Asha" (which translates to "Hope of the Forest"). Key Scientific Detail It boasts of being the river with the largest drainage basin found wholly in Rajasthan, covering an area of around 45,833 km² spanning 12 districts. Hydrology Type It is considered a "seasonal (ephemeral)" river that depends wholly on the rain from the monsoon season, as it dries out in the summer season.

The Banas River flows through which towns and cities? The Banas River is an exclusively Rajasthani river and runs through some important districts, towns, and cities in the course of its 512 km-long river route: Some Important Cities and Towns Along the River Nathdwara: a holy city in the district of Rajsamand, situated precisely on the course of this river.

Tonk: An important historic town situated directly on the banks of the Banas River.

Jahazpur: An historic town located in the district of Bhilwara on the course of the river.

Chaksu: A calm and peaceful little town situated near the river. Districts through which the River Flows In its northeast course towards the Chambal River, it passes through the following important districts: Rajsamand (point where it originates)

Udaipur

Chittorgarh

Bhilwara

Ajmer

Tonk

Sawai Madhopur

It flows in a northeasterly direction across the plains of Rajasthan until it merges as a major tributary into the Chambal River at a holy confluence called Rameshwar Ghat in the Sawai Madhopur district. 5 Lesser-known Facts About Banas River Scientifically, it is one of the largest river basins located entirely within Rajasthan and creates the largest drainage basin of about 45,833 km² in 12 districts.

The drainage pattern is extremely asymmetrical. Most of its main tributaries (like Kothari and Khari) fall into it from the left bank alone at a very sharp angle.

It has a purely "ephemeral" type of hydrology, i.e., it relies almost fully on monsoonal rainfall, which leads to the drying up of certain portions of the river due to excessive evaporation during the summer.

In geology, certain portions of the Banas have been classified as an "antecedent" river. In other words, its course was formed so long ago that it predated even the development of the current landscape around it, enabling it to carve deep, rocky canyons straight through mountain ranges.

The upstream region of the river has been hydrogeologically recognised as a natural recharging area. Excessive monsoonal flow raises local groundwater levels in places like Rajsamand and Udaipur by over 8 meters.