Which Is the Most Employable State in India? Also, check the city where Indian Youth Prefer to Work

Finding a job with good skills is easier when you know which state is the most employable in India. Employability refers to a person's readiness to perform a job with the necessary skills.

According to the India Skills Report 2026, Uttar Pradesh is the most employable state in India. Maharashtra and Karnataka are also among the leading states.

Which State Is Most Employable?

As per the India Skills Report 2026, Uttar Pradesh is the most employable state in India. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 78.64%, followed by Maharashtra (75.42%), Karnataka (73.85%), Kerala (72.16%), and Delhi (71.25%).