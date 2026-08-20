Which Is the Most Employable State in India? Also, check the city where Indian Youth Prefer to Work
Know which is the most employable state in India in 2026. Check Uttar Pradesh’s ranking, top employable cities, key skills, and India’s overall employability rate.
Finding a job with good skills is easier when you know which state is the most employable in India. Employability refers to a person's readiness to perform a job with the necessary skills.
According to the India Skills Report 2026, Uttar Pradesh is the most employable state in India. Maharashtra and Karnataka are also among the leading states.
Which State Is Most Employable?
As per the India Skills Report 2026, Uttar Pradesh is the most employable state in India. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 78.64%, followed by Maharashtra (75.42%), Karnataka (73.85%), Kerala (72.16%), and Delhi (71.25%).
|
Rank
|
State
|
1
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
2
|
Maharashtra
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
4
|
Kerala
|
5
|
Punjab
|
6
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
7
|
West Bengal
|
8
|
Rajasthan
|
9
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
10
|
Jammu and Kashmir
Source: india skill report 2026
Top Performing Cities
Lucknow leads with 79.45%, followed by Pune (78.92%), Bengaluru (77.84%), Kochi (76.56%), and Chandigarh (75.12%).
Here are the top 10 cities where the employability rate is very high among the youth:
|
City
|
Percentage
|
Lucknow
|
79.45%
|
Pune
|
78.92%
|
Bengaluru
|
77.84%
|
Kochi
|
76.56%
|
Chandigarh
|
75.12%
|
Bhopal
|
68.89%
|
Kolkata
|
65.43%
|
Jaipur
|
60.78%
|
Hyderabad
|
58.34%
|
Srinagar
|
55.67%
Why is Uttar Pradesh on top of the list in state-wise and city-wise also?
Uttar Pradesh is ranking at the top of the list in the state ranking and in city-wise also because it is the largest population state in India, where the number of youngsters is more than in other states of India.
The government of Uttar Pradesh is also making significant steps toward learning many skills for getting a high-paying job.
What Does Employability Mean?
Employability is not only about having a degree. It also depends on many skills, such as communication skills, computer skills, technical skills, problem-solving skills, and many more.
Here are the important skills given below:
-
Communication skills: Applicant must be able to communicate.
-
Computer skills: Must know how to use a computer and have a basic understanding of digital tools.
-
Technical Skills: In the upcoming year, the demand for technical skills will increase, and technical knowledge will be preferred in most of the companies.
-
Problem-Solving Skills: This is the most important skill that everybody knows how to deal with any problem.
-
Teamwork: He/she must do teamwork; only then will the output of the whole team come out, and this will help in achieving the team target, not doing individual work only.
-
Adaptability: Must be able to adapt and grasp new changes and upcoming changes in the market and start learning new tools and processes.
India’s Overall Employability: 2025 vs 2026
India's overall employability reached 56.35% in 2026. This means more than half of the candidates scored above 60% in the Global Employability Test. It was 54.81% in 2025.
|
Year
|
Employability
|
2025
|
54.81%
|
2026
|
56.35%
This shows that job readiness among Indian youth is improving.
Employable Talent by Domain (2020–2026)
|
Domain
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
B.E/B.Tech
|
49
|
46.82
|
55.15
|
57.44
|
64.67
|
71.50
|
70.15
|
MBA
|
54
|
46.59
|
55.09
|
60.10
|
71.16
|
78.00
|
72.76
|
B.Arts
|
48
|
42.72
|
44.20
|
49.20
|
47.11
|
54.00
|
55.55
|
B.Com
|
47
|
40.30
|
42.62
|
60.62
|
48.12
|
55.00
|
62.81
|
B.Sc
|
34
|
30.34
|
38.06
|
37.69
|
51.27
|
58.00
|
61.00
|
MCA
|
25
|
22.42
|
29.30
|
30.64
|
64.63
|
71.00
|
68.25
|
ITI
|
NA
|
NA
|
31.30
|
34.20
|
40.00
|
41.00
|
45.95
|
Polytechnic
|
32
|
25.00
|
21.42
|
27.61
|
22.37
|
29.00
|
32.92
|
B.Pharma
|
45
|
37.24
|
44.63
|
57.51
|
54.00
|
56.00
|
58.00
India’s employability reached 56.35% in 2026, showing steady growth in job readiness. Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow emerged as the top state and city for employable talent, while MBA and B.E/B.Tech degrees led in demand. Ultimately, mastering key technical, communication, and problem-solving skills remains essential for career success today.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.