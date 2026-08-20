Which is the Most Expensive Fighter Jet in the World?
The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is the most expensive fighter jet in the world, with a per-unit cost that climbs to $350 million. Know what makes it most expensive fighter jet in the world here.
The most expensive fighter jet in the world is the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, the cost of building one jet is around $143 million, while research, development and testing costs factored in effectively raise the cost of a jet to $330 to $350 million.
Why Does the F-22 Cost So Much?
The original F-22 program was meant to produce 750 aircrafts, but then budget cuts reduced the number to 195, that coupled with the federal ban on exports, meant that the complete burden of the production cost fell on the US taxpayer.
Apart from these production factors, the high maintenance costs of a F-22 Raptor like stealth coating, aging parts and high servicing costs add to the overall costs of the jet.
How Does the F-22 Compare to the F-35?
The F-35 Lightning II is the newer and better variation of fighter jet and depending on the variant the price of a jet falls anywhere between 80 to 110 million dollars, which is less than the effective price of a F-22 Raptor.
However, the scale at which F-35 is being produced makes it one of the most expensive fighter jet programs in the world costing around 2 trillion dollars over its lifetime.
What Makes the F-22 So Expensive to Build?
F-22 Raptor was the first operational fifth-generation stealth fighter jet in the world. It features a very small radar cross-section, is able to cruise at supersonic speeds without needing afterburners or thrust vectoring engines for manoevrability. All these demanded production of materials and systems which drove the production costs.
Why Was the F-22 Never Exported?
Unlike the F-35, which several allied nations operate, the F-22 has never been sold outside the United States. US Federal law bans its export to protect the aircraft's stealth technology from falling into the hands of rival powers.
This decision caused no large multinational orders that could have brought its per-unit cost down, unlike the F-35, which is sold to many partner countries even there are countries which have production units of F-35 outside US such as in Italy and Japan.
Check out other interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh.
ALSO READ
Su-57 vs F-35: 7 Proven Facts That Settle the Debate
Countries with Fifth-Generation Fighter Jets in 2026: Where Does India Stand?
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.