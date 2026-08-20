Which is the Most Expensive Fighter Jet in the World?

The most expensive fighter jet in the world is the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, the cost of building one jet is around $143 million, while research, development and testing costs factored in effectively raise the cost of a jet to $330 to $350 million.

Why Does the F-22 Cost So Much?

The original F-22 program was meant to produce 750 aircrafts, but then budget cuts reduced the number to 195, that coupled with the federal ban on exports, meant that the complete burden of the production cost fell on the US taxpayer.

Apart from these production factors, the high maintenance costs of a F-22 Raptor like stealth coating, aging parts and high servicing costs add to the overall costs of the jet.

How Does the F-22 Compare to the F-35?

The F-35 Lightning II is the newer and better variation of fighter jet and depending on the variant the price of a jet falls anywhere between 80 to 110 million dollars, which is less than the effective price of a F-22 Raptor.