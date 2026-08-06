Which National Highway Passes Through 12 States & Connects the Siliguri Corridor & is Known as the East-West Corridor?

India has one of the largest road networks in the world, and National Highway 27 (NH 27) is one of the important highways in India.

It is the second-longest highway in India, which passes through 12 states, connecting from the western part of the country to the Siliguri Corridor.

National Highway 27 (NH 27) is also known as the East-West Corridor because this National Highways is stretches from Porbandar, Gujarat to Silchar in Assam, covering about 3,507 km.

Explore what a National Highway is, and learn its route, importance, connection with the Siliguri Corridor, and key facts.

What Is National Highway 27 (NH 27)?

National Highway 27 (NH 27) is an east-west connecting highway, which is maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

This highway starts from Porbandar in Gujarat on the Arabian Sea coast and ends at Silchar in Assam, passing through major states and cities, major industrial areas, agricultural regions and the Siliguri Corridor.