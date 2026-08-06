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Which National Highway Passes Through 12 States & Connects the Siliguri Corridor & is Known as the East-West Corridor?

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 14:34 IST

National Highway 27 (NH 27) is India's second-longest highway and passes through 12 states. Learn its route, importance, connection with the Siliguri Corridor, and key facts.

Which National Highway Passes Through 12 States & Connects the Siliguri Corridor & is Known as the East-West Corridor?
Which National Highway Passes Through 12 States & Connects the Siliguri Corridor & is Known as the East-West Corridor?

India has one of the largest road networks in the world, and National Highway 27 (NH 27) is one of the important highways in India.

It is the second-longest highway in India, which passes through 12 states, connecting from the western part of the country to the Siliguri Corridor.

National Highway 27 (NH 27) is also known as the East-West Corridor because this National Highways is stretches from Porbandar, Gujarat to Silchar in Assam, covering about 3,507 km.

Explore what a National Highway is, and learn its route, importance, connection with the Siliguri Corridor, and key facts.

What Is National Highway 27 (NH 27)?

National Highway 27 (NH 27) is an east-west connecting highway, which is maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

This highway starts from Porbandar in Gujarat on the Arabian Sea coast and ends at Silchar in Assam, passing through major states and cities, major industrial areas, agricultural regions and the Siliguri Corridor.

Quick Facts About NH 27

Feature

Details

Highway Name

National Highway 27 (NH 27)

Length

About 3,507 km

Rank

Second-longest National Highway in India

Starts From

Porbandar, Gujarat

Ends At

Silchar, Assam

Total States Covered

12

Known As

East-West Corridor

Important Narrow Stretch

Siliguri Corridor (Chicken's Neck)

Narrowest Width of Corridor

Around 17–22 km

Managed By

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

Which 12 States Does NH 27 Pass Through?

NH 27 travels across western, central, northern, eastern, and northeastern India.

~

State

Important Cities/Towns on NH 27

1

Gujarat

Porbandar, Rajkot

2

Rajasthan

Udaipur

3

Madhya Pradesh

Shivpuri

4

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur

5

Bihar

Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Purnia

6

West Bengal

Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar

7

Assam

Bongaigaon, Guwahati, Nagaon, Silchar

8

Jharkhand

Parts of the highway network

9

Haryana

Short connecting section

10

Chhattisgarh

Connected through the East-West Corridor alignment

11

Maharashtra

Linked under the corridor network

12

Tripura

Connected through feeder highway links after Assam

What is the Siliguri Corridor?

The Siliguri Corridor is the narrow strip of land in northern West Bengal which connects the mainland of India to the eight northeastern states.

Due to the narrow strip, it is popularly called “Chicken's Neck”.

Why Is It Called the Chicken's Neck?

  • Mainland India looks like the body.

  • The northeastern states look like the head.

  • The narrow land connecting them looks like the neck.

This is why the area is known as the Chicken's Neck Corridor.

Where Is the Siliguri Corridor Located?

The corridor lies between three neighbouring countries.

Direction

Country

West

Nepal

North

Bhutan

South

Bangladesh

The corridor is only about 17 to 22 km wide at its narrowest point, making it one of India's most sensitive geographical regions.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 14:34 IST

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