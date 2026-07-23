When it comes to rainfall, no place on Earth receives as much rain as Mawsynram. It is a small village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, India. The meteorological observatory is situated at 4267 feet (1313 m) above MSL. Cherrapunjee is locally and now officially known as ‘SOHRA’. The village records the highest average annual rainfall.

Which Place Is Known as the Rain Capital of the World?

Mawsynram is the rainiest place on Earth. Receives about 11,871 mm (467 inches) of rain annually, holding the Guinness World Record for highest average annual rainfall. Mawsynram is known for it's lush green valleys and beautiful waterfalls. It is situated in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, India.

What records does Mawsynram have?

From 1973 to 2020 (48 years), Cherrapunjee had an average yearly rainfall of 11,621.0 mm. In 1974, Cherrapunjee received more rainfall than any other location in the world in a single year. It rained 24,555.3 mm (80.56 feet, or 966.74 inches) in 1974. The largest amount of rainfall ever recorded in a single location was 1563 mm (5.12 ft) on June 16, 1995.