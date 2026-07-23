Which Place Is Known as the Rain Capital of the World?
Mawsynram in Meghalaya is known as the Rain Capital of the World. Learn why it receives the highest annual rainfall, where it is located and interesting facts about this unique village.
When it comes to rainfall, no place on Earth receives as much rain as Mawsynram. It is a small village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, India. The meteorological observatory is situated at 4267 feet (1313 m) above MSL. Cherrapunjee is locally and now officially known as ‘SOHRA’. The village records the highest average annual rainfall.
Which Place Is Known as the Rain Capital of the World?
Mawsynram is the rainiest place on Earth. Receives about 11,871 mm (467 inches) of rain annually, holding the Guinness World Record for highest average annual rainfall. Mawsynram is known for it's lush green valleys and beautiful waterfalls. It is situated in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, India.
What records does Mawsynram have?
From 1973 to 2020 (48 years), Cherrapunjee had an average yearly rainfall of 11,621.0 mm. In 1974, Cherrapunjee received more rainfall than any other location in the world in a single year. It rained 24,555.3 mm (80.56 feet, or 966.74 inches) in 1974. The largest amount of rainfall ever recorded in a single location was 1563 mm (5.12 ft) on June 16, 1995.
Where is Mawsynram located?
Mawsynram is situated in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, about 60 kilometres from Shillong. The village lies on the southern slopes of the Khasi Hills, close to the Bangladesh border.
Why Does Mawsynram Receive the Highest Rainfall?
Several geographical factors contribute to Mawsynram’s record-breaking rainfall like moisture-laden monsoon winds travel from the Bay of Bengal, the Khasi Hills act as a natural barrier, forcing the winds to rise. The region’s unique topography also ensures frequent and intense rain during the southwest monsoon.
Which Is the Second Wettest Place in the World?
Cherrapunji is also located in Meghalaya, is considered the second wettest place in the world based on average annual rainfall.
Mawsynram vs Cherrapunji
|Feature
|Mawsynram
|Cherrapunji
|Location
|East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
|East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
|Average Annual Rainfall
|Around 11,800 mm
|Around 11,700 mm
|Global Ranking
|Wettest place on Earth
|Second wettest place
What Makes Mawsynram Famous?
Apart from its record rainfall, Mawsynram is known for spectacular waterfalls during the monsoon, dense forests and rolling green hills, limestone caves, traditional Khasi culture and living root bridges found across Meghalaya.
Best Time to Visit Mawsynram
The ideal time to visit Mawsynram depends on the experience travellers seek from June to September for heavy monsoon rains and lush greenery. While if you visit from October to February, Mawsynram has pleasant weather with clearer skies.
Rain Capital of the World
|Feature
|Details
|Rain Capital of the World
|Mawsynram
|State
|Meghalaya
|District
|East Khasi Hills
|Average Annual Rainfall
|Around 11,800 mm
|Country
|India
|Second Wettest Place
|Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
|Main Cause of Heavy Rainfall
|Orographic rainfall due to the Khasi Hills
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