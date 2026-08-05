CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

From MS Dhoni to Ajinkya Rahane: Indian Cricketers Who Retired From International Cricket Since 2020

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 11:26 IST

From MS Dhoni to Ajinkya Rahane, explore every Indian player's international retirement between 2020 and 2026.

List of Indian Players Who Have Retired From International Formats
List of Indian Players Who Have Retired From International Formats

Indian cricket has witnessed many emotional goodbyes since the year 2020. Several legendary players who have given India some of the biggest wins on the field have stepped away from international cricket formats. 

Players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane have all retired from one or more formats during this period. 

Some of the players chose to retire from all formats at once while others chose to retire only from a specific format like T20Is or Tests and they still play each other so that their fans continue to witness them in action. Here is the complete list of Indian cricketers who retired from international cricket between 2020 and 2026. 

Indian Cricketers Who Retired From International Cricket (2020–2026)

The streak started with MS Dhoni in 2020 and as of recent players, it continues with Ajinkya Rahane retiring in 2026. Here is the complete list:

Player

Retirement Year

Format(s) Retired

MS Dhoni

2020

ODI and T20I (already retired from Tests in 2014)

Suresh Raina

2020

All formats

Harbhajan Singh

2021

All formats

Rohit Sharma

2024

T20I

Virat Kohli

2024

T20I

Ravindra Jadeja

2024

T20I

Wriddhiman Saha

2024

All formats

R Ashwin

2024

All formats

Rohit Sharma

2025

Test

Virat Kohli

2025

Test

Cheteshwar Pujara

2025

All formats

Ajinkya Rahane

2026

All formats

Format-Wise Retirement Breakdown 

Here is a format wise breakdown to understand which player will feature in certain formats: 

Format

Players Who Retired From The Format

Test cricket

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha

ODI cricket

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane

T20I cricket

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane

Major Career Highlights of Retired Players

These legendary players have contributed significantly to the Indian cricket scenario. From Dhoni winning all the ICC trophies as a captain to Kohli’s world record of 54 ODI centuries, here is a list of major highlights of these retired players: 

Player

Biggest Achievement

MS Dhoni

He is the only captain in cricket history who has won all three ICC trophies, which involves the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy

Suresh Raina

He is the first Indian batter to score a century in all three international formats

Harbhajan Singh

Became the first Indian bowler to take a Test hat trick and he finished with a total of 417 Test wickets

Rohit Sharma

Helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles, and also holds the world record for most double centuries in ODIs

Virat Kohli

He is India's most successful Test captain and has 40 wins in 68 Test matches. He also holds a world record 54 ODI centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja

He has been a major all rounder player who helped India win 2024 T20 World Cup

R Ashwin

Ashwin is India's second highest wicket taker ever with 765 international wickets to his name. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad

Cheteshwar Pujara

Scored 7,195 Test runs and was the backbone of India's historic 2018-19 and 2020-21 Test series wins in Australia

Ajinkya Rahane

He led India to a famous 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2020-21 

Which Players Have Retired After Winning ICC Titles?

Player

ICC Trophy Before Retirement

Rohit Sharma

2024 T20 World Cup (T20I retirement)

Virat Kohli

2024 T20 World Cup (T20I retirement)

Ravindra Jadeja

2024 T20 World Cup (T20I retirement)

MS Dhoni

2013 Champions Trophy (last major ICC title before his 2020 retirement)

Harbhajan Singh

2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup

Why Are These Retirements Significant?

These retirements are not just personal decisions but also show a bigger change that is continuously happening in Indian cricket: 

  • Transition: Team India is moving from generational players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to younger players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. 

  • Rise of Young Players: Senior players have stepped back which has moved the spotlight to younger ones. For example Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in the limelight for his spectacular performance. 

  • Focus on Franchise Cricket: Many senior players are focusing on franchise cricket formats such as IPL and other T20 leagues. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 11:26 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News