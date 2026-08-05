From MS Dhoni to Ajinkya Rahane: Indian Cricketers Who Retired From International Cricket Since 2020
From MS Dhoni to Ajinkya Rahane, explore every Indian player's international retirement between 2020 and 2026.
Indian cricket has witnessed many emotional goodbyes since the year 2020. Several legendary players who have given India some of the biggest wins on the field have stepped away from international cricket formats.
Players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane have all retired from one or more formats during this period.
Some of the players chose to retire from all formats at once while others chose to retire only from a specific format like T20Is or Tests and they still play each other so that their fans continue to witness them in action. Here is the complete list of Indian cricketers who retired from international cricket between 2020 and 2026.
Indian Cricketers Who Retired From International Cricket (2020–2026)
The streak started with MS Dhoni in 2020 and as of recent players, it continues with Ajinkya Rahane retiring in 2026. Here is the complete list:
|
Player
|
Retirement Year
|
Format(s) Retired
|
MS Dhoni
|
2020
|
ODI and T20I (already retired from Tests in 2014)
|
Suresh Raina
|
2020
|
All formats
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
2021
|
All formats
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2024
|
T20I
|
Virat Kohli
|
2024
|
T20I
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
2024
|
T20I
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
2024
|
All formats
|
R Ashwin
|
2024
|
All formats
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2025
|
Test
|
Virat Kohli
|
2025
|
Test
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
2025
|
All formats
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
2026
|
All formats
Format-Wise Retirement Breakdown
Here is a format wise breakdown to understand which player will feature in certain formats:
|
Format
|
Players Who Retired From The Format
|
Test cricket
|
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha
|
ODI cricket
|
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane
|
T20I cricket
|
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane
Major Career Highlights of Retired Players
These legendary players have contributed significantly to the Indian cricket scenario. From Dhoni winning all the ICC trophies as a captain to Kohli’s world record of 54 ODI centuries, here is a list of major highlights of these retired players:
|
Player
|
Biggest Achievement
|
MS Dhoni
|
He is the only captain in cricket history who has won all three ICC trophies, which involves the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy
|
Suresh Raina
|
He is the first Indian batter to score a century in all three international formats
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Became the first Indian bowler to take a Test hat trick and he finished with a total of 417 Test wickets
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles, and also holds the world record for most double centuries in ODIs
|
Virat Kohli
|
He is India's most successful Test captain and has 40 wins in 68 Test matches. He also holds a world record 54 ODI centuries.
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
He has been a major all rounder player who helped India win 2024 T20 World Cup
|
R Ashwin
|
Ashwin is India's second highest wicket taker ever with 765 international wickets to his name. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Scored 7,195 Test runs and was the backbone of India's historic 2018-19 and 2020-21 Test series wins in Australia
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
He led India to a famous 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2020-21
Which Players Have Retired After Winning ICC Titles?
|
Player
|
ICC Trophy Before Retirement
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2024 T20 World Cup (T20I retirement)
|
Virat Kohli
|
2024 T20 World Cup (T20I retirement)
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
2024 T20 World Cup (T20I retirement)
|
MS Dhoni
|
2013 Champions Trophy (last major ICC title before his 2020 retirement)
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup
Why Are These Retirements Significant?
These retirements are not just personal decisions but also show a bigger change that is continuously happening in Indian cricket:
-
Transition: Team India is moving from generational players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to younger players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
-
Rise of Young Players: Senior players have stepped back which has moved the spotlight to younger ones. For example Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in the limelight for his spectacular performance.
-
Focus on Franchise Cricket: Many senior players are focusing on franchise cricket formats such as IPL and other T20 leagues.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.