Indian cricket has witnessed many emotional goodbyes since the year 2020. Several legendary players who have given India some of the biggest wins on the field have stepped away from international cricket formats.

Players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane have all retired from one or more formats during this period.

Some of the players chose to retire from all formats at once while others chose to retire only from a specific format like T20Is or Tests and they still play each other so that their fans continue to witness them in action. Here is the complete list of Indian cricketers who retired from international cricket between 2020 and 2026.

Indian Cricketers Who Retired From International Cricket (2020–2026)

The streak started with MS Dhoni in 2020 and as of recent players, it continues with Ajinkya Rahane retiring in 2026. Here is the complete list: