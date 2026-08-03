Which River Connects 10 European Nations? Discover Its Routes, Tributaries, and Major Cities Along the Danube River
The Danube River connects 10 European countries, making it the world's most international river. Learn its route, length, countries, major cities, tributaries, and interesting facts with tables; an infographic; and PDF notes that are available.
The Danube River connects 10 European nations, and it is the only river in the world that flows through the maximum number of countries in the world, which makes it one of the most international rivers in the world.
It starts from the Black Forest Mountains of Germany and travels about 2,857 kilometres (1,775 miles) before emptying into the Black Sea, forming the Danube delta.
Learn its route, length, countries, major cities, tributaries, and interesting facts with tables, an infographic, and PDF notes available at last.
Important Facts About the Danube River
|
Feature
|
Details
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River Name
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Danube River
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Length
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About 2,857 km
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Source
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Black Forest, Germany
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Mouth
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Black Sea
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Countries Connected
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10
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Continents
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Europe
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World's Ranking
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Second-longest river in Europe
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Largest Delta
|
Danube Delta (UNESCO World Heritage Site)
Which 10 European nations does the Danube River connect?
The Danube flows through 10 European nations, including
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Germany
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Austria
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Slovakia
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Hungary
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Croatia
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Serbia
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Romania
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Bulgaria
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Moldova
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Ukraine
Routes of the Danube River
The river begins in the Black Forest, Germany, and empties into the Black Sea by following these routes:
Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova To Ukraine
Major Cities Along the Danube
These are the major cities that are located along the Danube River, given below in the table format:
|
City
|
Country
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Ulm
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Germany
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Vienna
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Austria
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Bratislava
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Slovakia
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Budapest
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Hungary
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Belgrade
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Serbia
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Ruse
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Bulgaria
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Galați
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Romania
These cities have flourished due to trade, tourism, and river transport.
Statistics of the Danube River
To understand the importance of the Danube River, it is necessary to understand the statistics of the Danube River. All the data are given below in table format:
|
Statistic
|
Value
|
Total Length
|
2,857 km
|
Countries Connected
|
10
|
Capital Cities on the River
|
4
|
Tributaries
|
More than 300
|
International River Basin Countries
|
19
|
River Basin Area
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Around 817,000 sq km
|
Mouth
|
Black Sea
|
UNESCO Site
|
Danube Delta
GK Corner: While the river itself connects 10 countries, the Danube River Basin extends into 19 countries, making it Europe's most internationally shared river basin.
Major Tributaries of the Danube River
The Danube River connects with 27 large and over 300 small tributaries on its way from the Black Forest, Germany, to the Black Sea. There are also a large number of lakes in the Danube Basin.
Here are some major Tributaries of the Danube River given below in the table
|
Tributary
|
Country/Region
|
Inn
|
Germany & Austria
|
Drava
|
Central Europe
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Sava
|
Balkans
|
Tisza
|
Central Europe
|
Morava
|
Czech Republic & Slovakia
|
Prut
|
Romania & Moldova
Note: The Tisza is the longest tributary of the Danube and the largest by catchment area. At 966 km in length, it is the second largest by flow after the Sava River.
|
Did You Know?
Largest river of Europe: Volga River
Second largest river of Europe: Danube River
Comparison table: Danube vs Rhine
Here is the comparison table of Danube vs Rhine given below, with its length, ranks, connected countries, source, and other details.
|
Feature
|
Danube River
|
Volga River
|
Length
|
2,857 km (1,775 miles)
|
3,530 km (2,194 miles)
|
Europe's Rank by Length
|
2nd Longest River in Europe
|
1st Longest River in Europe
|
Countries connected
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10 (Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine)
|
1 (Russia)
|
Source
|
Black Forest, Germany
|
Valdai Hills, Russia
|
Ends
|
Black Sea (via the Danube Delta)
|
Caspian Sea
|
Major capital cities
|
Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade
|
None
|
Drainage basin
|
About 817,000 sq km
|
About 1.36 million sq km
|
Importance
|
International trade, transport, tourism, hydropower
|
Inland navigation, hydropower, irrigation, fishing
|
International status
|
Most international river in the world
|
Longest river entirely within one country in Europe
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UNESCO site
|
Danube Delta (UNESCO World Heritage Site)
|
No UNESCO World Heritage Site along the river itself
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Major water body connected
|
Black Sea
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Caspian Sea
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Economic role
|
This river connects Central and Eastern Europe through international shipping routes
|
It supports Russia's economy through transport, agriculture, and energy production
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Nickname
|
"International River of Europe"
|
"Mother Volga" (Russia's National River)
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Fact
|
Connects 10 European nations, more than any other river
|
Longest river in Europe, flowing entirely within Russia
Frequently Asked Questions
Which is the longest river in Europe?
The Volga River is the longest river in Europe, about 3,530 kilometres (2,193 miles) long.
Which is the second-longest river in Europe?
The Danube River is the second-longest river in Europe, about 2,857 km (1,775 miles) long.
Where does the Danube River begin and end?
Danube River begins in Germany's Black Forest and ends in Black Sea.
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Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.