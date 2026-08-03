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Which River Connects 10 European Nations? Discover Its Routes, Tributaries, and Major Cities Along the Danube River

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 14:18 IST

The Danube River connects 10 European countries, making it the world's most international river. Learn its route, length, countries, major cities, tributaries, and interesting facts with tables; an infographic; and PDF notes that are available.

10 European Nations That Connect the Danube River: Discover Its Routes, Tributaries, and Major Cities
10 European Nations That Connect the Danube River: Discover Its Routes, Tributaries, and Major Cities

The Danube River connects 10 European nations, and it is the only river in the world that flows through the maximum number of countries in the world, which makes it one of the most international rivers in the world.

It starts from the Black Forest Mountains of Germany and travels about 2,857 kilometres (1,775 miles) before emptying into the Black Sea, forming the Danube delta.

Learn its route, length, countries, major cities, tributaries, and interesting facts with tables, an infographic, and PDF notes available at last.

Important Facts About the Danube River

Feature

Details

River Name

Danube River

Length

About 2,857 km

Source

Black Forest, Germany

Mouth

Black Sea

Countries Connected

10

Continents

Europe

World's Ranking

Second-longest river in Europe

Largest Delta

Danube Delta (UNESCO World Heritage Site)

Which 10 European nations does the Danube River connect?

The Danube flows through 10 European nations, including

  1. Germany

  2. Austria

  3. Slovakia

  4. Hungary

  5. Croatia

  6. Serbia

  7. Romania

  8. Bulgaria

  9. Moldova

  10. Ukraine

Which 10 European nations does the Danube River connect

Routes of the Danube River

The river begins in the Black Forest, Germany, and empties into the Black Sea by following these routes:

Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova To Ukraine

Major Cities Along the Danube

These are the major cities that are located along the Danube River, given below in the table format:

City

Country

Ulm

Germany

Vienna

Austria

Bratislava

Slovakia

Budapest

Hungary

Belgrade

Serbia

Ruse

Bulgaria

Galați

Romania

These cities have flourished due to trade, tourism, and river transport.

Statistics of the Danube River 

To understand the importance of the Danube River, it is necessary to understand the statistics of the Danube River. All the data are given below in table format:

Statistic

Value

Total Length

2,857 km

Countries Connected

10

Capital Cities on the River

4

Tributaries

More than 300

International River Basin Countries

19

River Basin Area

Around 817,000 sq km

Mouth

Black Sea

UNESCO Site

Danube Delta

GK Corner: While the river itself connects 10 countries, the Danube River Basin extends into 19 countries, making it Europe's most internationally shared river basin.

Major Tributaries of the Danube River

The Danube River connects with 27 large and over 300 small tributaries on its way from the Black Forest, Germany, to the Black Sea. There are also a large number of lakes in the Danube Basin.

Here are some major Tributaries of the Danube River given below in the table

Tributary

Country/Region

Inn

Germany & Austria

Drava

Central Europe

Sava

Balkans

Tisza

Central Europe

Morava

Czech Republic & Slovakia

Prut

Romania & Moldova

Note: The Tisza is the longest tributary of the Danube and the largest by catchment area. At 966 km in length, it is the second largest by flow after the Sava River.

Did You Know?

Largest river of Europe: Volga River

Second largest river of Europe: Danube River

Comparison table: Danube vs Rhine

Here is the comparison table of Danube vs Rhine given below, with its length, ranks, connected countries, source, and other details.

Feature

Danube River

Volga River

Length

2,857 km (1,775 miles)

3,530 km (2,194 miles)

Europe's Rank by Length

2nd Longest River in Europe

1st Longest River in Europe

Countries connected

10 (Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine)

1 (Russia)

Source

Black Forest, Germany

Valdai Hills, Russia

Ends

Black Sea (via the Danube Delta)

Caspian Sea

Major capital cities

Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade

None

Drainage basin

About 817,000 sq km

About 1.36 million sq km

Importance

International trade, transport, tourism, hydropower

Inland navigation, hydropower, irrigation, fishing

International status

Most international river in the world

Longest river entirely within one country in Europe

UNESCO site

Danube Delta (UNESCO World Heritage Site)

No UNESCO World Heritage Site along the river itself

Major water body connected

Black Sea

Caspian Sea

Economic role

This river connects Central and Eastern Europe through international shipping routes

It supports Russia's economy through transport, agriculture, and energy production

Nickname

"International River of Europe"

"Mother Volga" (Russia's National River)

Fact

Connects 10 European nations, more than any other river

Longest river in Europe, flowing entirely within Russia

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the longest river in Europe? 

The Volga River is the longest river in Europe, about 3,530 kilometres (2,193 miles) long.

Which is the second-longest river in Europe? 

The Danube River is the second-longest river in Europe, about 2,857 km (1,775 miles) long.

Where does the Danube River begin and end?

Danube River begins in Germany's Black Forest and ends in Black Sea.

To Download the PDF of this note: Click Here

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 14:18 IST

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