The Danube River connects 10 European nations, and it is the only river in the world that flows through the maximum number of countries in the world, which makes it one of the most international rivers in the world. It starts from the Black Forest Mountains of Germany and travels about 2,857 kilometres (1,775 miles) before emptying into the Black Sea, forming the Danube delta. Learn its route, length, countries, major cities, tributaries, and interesting facts with tables, an infographic, and PDF notes available at last. Important Facts About the Danube River Feature Details River Name Danube River Length About 2,857 km Source Black Forest, Germany Mouth Black Sea Countries Connected 10 Continents Europe World's Ranking Second-longest river in Europe Largest Delta Danube Delta (UNESCO World Heritage Site)

Which 10 European nations does the Danube River connect? The Danube flows through 10 European nations, including Germany Austria Slovakia Hungary Croatia Serbia Romania Bulgaria Moldova Ukraine Routes of the Danube River The river begins in the Black Forest, Germany, and empties into the Black Sea by following these routes: Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova To Ukraine Major Cities Along the Danube These are the major cities that are located along the Danube River, given below in the table format: City Country Ulm Germany Vienna Austria Bratislava Slovakia Budapest Hungary Belgrade Serbia Ruse Bulgaria Galați Romania These cities have flourished due to trade, tourism, and river transport.

Statistics of the Danube River To understand the importance of the Danube River, it is necessary to understand the statistics of the Danube River. All the data are given below in table format: Statistic Value Total Length 2,857 km Countries Connected 10 Capital Cities on the River 4 Tributaries More than 300 International River Basin Countries 19 River Basin Area Around 817,000 sq km Mouth Black Sea UNESCO Site Danube Delta GK Corner: While the river itself connects 10 countries, the Danube River Basin extends into 19 countries, making it Europe's most internationally shared river basin. Major Tributaries of the Danube River The Danube River connects with 27 large and over 300 small tributaries on its way from the Black Forest, Germany, to the Black Sea. There are also a large number of lakes in the Danube Basin.

Here are some major Tributaries of the Danube River given below in the table Tributary Country/Region Inn Germany & Austria Drava Central Europe Sava Balkans Tisza Central Europe Morava Czech Republic & Slovakia Prut Romania & Moldova Note: The Tisza is the longest tributary of the Danube and the largest by catchment area. At 966 km in length, it is the second largest by flow after the Sava River. Did You Know? Largest river of Europe: Volga River Second largest river of Europe: Danube River Comparison table: Danube vs Rhine Here is the comparison table of Danube vs Rhine given below, with its length, ranks, connected countries, source, and other details. Feature Danube River Volga River Length 2,857 km (1,775 miles) 3,530 km (2,194 miles) Europe's Rank by Length 2nd Longest River in Europe 1st Longest River in Europe Countries connected 10 (Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine) 1 (Russia) Source Black Forest, Germany Valdai Hills, Russia Ends Black Sea (via the Danube Delta) Caspian Sea Major capital cities Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade None Drainage basin About 817,000 sq km About 1.36 million sq km Importance International trade, transport, tourism, hydropower Inland navigation, hydropower, irrigation, fishing International status Most international river in the world Longest river entirely within one country in Europe UNESCO site Danube Delta (UNESCO World Heritage Site) No UNESCO World Heritage Site along the river itself Major water body connected Black Sea Caspian Sea Economic role This river connects Central and Eastern Europe through international shipping routes It supports Russia's economy through transport, agriculture, and energy production Nickname "International River of Europe" "Mother Volga" (Russia's National River) Fact Connects 10 European nations, more than any other river Longest river in Europe, flowing entirely within Russia