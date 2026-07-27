Karnataka is a southwestern state in India located on the western coast of India. It is bounded by the Arabian Sea in the west, Goa in the northwest, Maharashtra in the north, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the east, Tamil Nadu in the southeast, and Kerala in the southwest. Karnataka is the eighth largest state in India and has seven main rivers flowing through the state.

The rivers in Karnataka can be divided geographically into two main categories: east-flowing rivers and west-flowing rivers. But did you know that amongst all these west-flowing and east-flowing rivers, there is one river system that serves as the lifeline of Karnataka? Let us find out!

Which River is known as the Lifeline of Karnataka?

The Kaveri River is known as the lifeline of Karnataka.