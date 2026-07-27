Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Karnataka?
The Kaveri (Cauvery) River is known as the lifeline of Karnataka. Originating at Talakaveri in the Western Ghats, it provides essential drinking water, extensive agricultural irrigation, and hydroelectric power, making it crucial for the state's economy and daily life.
Karnataka is a southwestern state in India located on the western coast of India. It is bounded by the Arabian Sea in the west, Goa in the northwest, Maharashtra in the north, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the east, Tamil Nadu in the southeast, and Kerala in the southwest. Karnataka is the eighth largest state in India and has seven main rivers flowing through the state.
The rivers in Karnataka can be divided geographically into two main categories: east-flowing rivers and west-flowing rivers. But did you know that amongst all these west-flowing and east-flowing rivers, there is one river system that serves as the lifeline of Karnataka? Let us find out!
Which River is known as the Lifeline of Karnataka?
The Kaveri River is known as the lifeline of Karnataka.
Where Does the Kaveri River Start, Flow, and End?
The Kaveri (Cauvery) River begins in Talakaveri of the Brahmagiri Hills in the Kodagu (Coorg) district of the Western Ghats, which are situated at a height of 1,341 meters above sea level.
After originating here, it then flows eastwards over the Deccan Plateau through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states for a total distance of about 800 kilometres to merge into the Bay of Bengal at Poompuhar, Tamil Nadu.
What Are the Major Tributaries of the Kaveri River?
The Kaveri River is nourished by several major tributaries in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu:
|Stream Type
|Major Tributaries
|Left Bank
|Harangi, Hemavati, Shimsha, Arkavathi
|Right Bank
|Lakshmana Tirtha, Kabini, Suvarnavathi, Bhavani, Noyyal, Amaravati
Which Major Dams Are Built Across the Kaveri River?
The Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in the district of Mandya is the most well-known dam constructed on the river Kaveri in the state of Karnataka. Another important reservoir in the state of Tamil Nadu is the Mettur Dam.
How Does the Kaveri River Support the People of Karnataka?
Referred to as the “Ganga of the South”, the Kaveri acts as a critical lifeline. The river is an indispensable source of drinking water for cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, irrigates huge expanses of agricultural land where rice and sugarcane are grown, and has hydropower stations such as Shivanasamudra, which houses Asia’s oldest hydel station dating back to 1902.
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