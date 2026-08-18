Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of Rajasthan?

Rajasthan is India’s largest state by area, but much of its land is arid and semi-arid. Rivers therefore play an important role in supporting agriculture, drinking-water supply and settlements. Among the state’s major rivers, the Chambal River holds special importance and is often referred to as the lifeline of Rajasthan. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which River Is Called the Lifeline of Rajasthan?

Chambal River is known as the lifeline of Rajasthan. The Chambal is one of the most important rivers of Rajasthan. It flows through Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan before joining the Yamuna. The river is an important source of water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Where Does the Chambal River Originate?

The Chambal originates at Janapav Hills in Madhya Pradesh. It flows northwards through Madhya Pradesh. It then forms part of the boundary between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Finally, it joins the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh.