Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of Rajasthan?
The Chambal River is commonly known as the lifeline of Rajasthan because of its importance for water supply, irrigation, agriculture and hydroelectric power.
Rajasthan is India’s largest state by area, but much of its land is arid and semi-arid. Rivers therefore play an important role in supporting agriculture, drinking-water supply and settlements. Among the state’s major rivers, the Chambal River holds special importance and is often referred to as the lifeline of Rajasthan. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which River Is Called the Lifeline of Rajasthan?
Chambal River is known as the lifeline of Rajasthan. The Chambal is one of the most important rivers of Rajasthan. It flows through Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan before joining the Yamuna. The river is an important source of water for irrigation and drinking purposes.
Where Does the Chambal River Originate?
The Chambal originates at Janapav Hills in Madhya Pradesh. It flows northwards through Madhya Pradesh. It then forms part of the boundary between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Finally, it joins the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh.
Why Is the Chambal Important for Rajasthan?
The river is important because it supports Irrigation, drinking-water supply, hydroelectric power generation, agriculture, industries and wildlife and ecosystems.
Which Major Dams Are Built on the Chambal?
The Chambal River system has several important dams, including Gandhi Sagar Dam, Rana Pratap Sagar Dam, Jawahar Sagar Dam and Kota Barrage. These structures form part of the Chambal Valley Project.
Which Rajasthan City Is Located on the Chambal River?
Kota is the most prominent Rajasthan city located on the Chambal River. Kota is an important educational and industrial centre. The Chambal provides water to the city and surrounding areas.
Lifeline of Rajasthan
|Feature
|Details
|River
|Chambal
|Origin
|Janapav Hills, Madhya Pradesh
|Flows through
|Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh
|Tributary of
|Yamuna
|Important Rajasthan City
|Kota
|Major Project
|Chambal Valley Project
|Famous For
|Water, irrigation and wildlife
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