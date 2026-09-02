The Sahara Desert is the world’s largest hot desert and covers a vast part of North Africa. . The Nile River is the most important river. It flows through Sudan and Egypt. Keep reading to know why it is called the lifeline of Sahara Desert.

Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of the Sahara Desert?

Nile River is the lifeline of Sahara Desert. The Nile is the most important source of freshwater in large parts of northeastern Africa. It flows through regions surrounded by desert areas.

Why Is the Nile Called the Lifeline of the Sahara Desert?

The Nile is called the lifeline because it makes human settlement and agriculture possible in an otherwise extremely dry environment. The Sahara receives very little rainfall. The Nile provides a reliable source of freshwater. Cairo, Egypt’s capital is located along the Nile River.