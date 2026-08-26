Which Spinner Has Bowled Most No-Balls in Test Cricket Since 2021?

No-balls are a frequent phenomenon in cricket and are generally associated with fast bowlers. But since the inception of the game, spinners have also been known to bowl no-balls. Even legendary names like Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne have been guilty of overstepping at times. No-balls often prove costly as they not only give the opposition an extra run and an additional delivery but can also give batters a second chance if they are out on a no-ball. In this article, we will explore five bowlers who have bowled the most no-balls in Test cricket since 2021. One surprising fact is that the list comprises only left-arm spinners. List of Spinners With Most No-Balls in Test Cricket Since 2021 1. Ravindra Jadeja (India): 88 No-Balls Ravindra Jadeja

The stylish Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja tops the list with 88 no-balls. Jadeja is undoubtedly one of the finest Indian all-rounders the format has seen. He has taken 354 wickets at an average of 25. However, overstepping has been a concern throughout his career. Sometimes pushing hard can lead to such errors. 2. Noman Ali (Pakistan): 40 No-Balls Noman Ali Pakistan’s Noman Ali was recently part of his side’s spin attack before being dropped for the England tour. Despite featuring in a relatively lower number of international games, he has already bowled 40 no-balls. This clearly highlights an issue with his bowling. Despite this, his Test numbers look good with 101 wickets in 22 matches. 3. Lasith Embuldeniya (Sri Lanka): 33 No-Balls Lasith Embuldeniya

The third name on the list is another Asian spinner. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Embuldeniya has bowled 33 no-balls. The 29-year-old last played a Test in 2022 against Australia at the Galle International Stadium. Overstepping was a major issue for Embuldeniya during that period and eventually resulted in him being dropped from the team. 4. Jack Leach (England): 19 No-Balls Jack Leach Jack Leach features at the fourth spot with 19 no-balls to his name. Leach has been one of England’s most effective spinners in recent times and has produced several memorable performances. These include some impressive outings in the subcontinent as well as the famous Headingley Test where he remained unbeaten 1-run alongside Ben Stokes during England’s famous Ashes run chase.