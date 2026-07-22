Which State Is Called The Oil Bowl Of India?
India’s energy history runs deep, with one northeastern state famously recognised as the "Oil Bowl of India". Home to Asia’s oldest active refinery and over 21% of the country's onshore crude reserves, let’s discover what makes it so special.
Ever pondered about the source of black gold in India? Oil exploration in India is a very fascinating topic, which plays a huge role in our lives.
Whether it is about fuelling the car or running large industries, oil is required everywhere. There are mainly two kinds of oil which can be extracted from below the ground in India: crude oil and natural gas.
Though large-scale oil exploration and production have been taking place from offshore sites like Mumbai High, there is one particular state in the Northeastern part of India which is unique in terms of oil exploration and deposits.
This green state leads other states when it comes to onshore oil exploration and deposits. Hence, this state is called the birthplace of the Indian oil industry because the first oil well of the country was drilled in this state in the 19th century. Let us take a closer look at this state that earned such an honour.
Which State Is Called The Oil Bowl Of India?
Assam is known as the Oil Bowl of India. The state belongs to the northeastern part of the country and shares its borders with six neighbouring states including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya.
The state of Assam is called the Oil Bowl of India because it is the oldest oil reserve in Asia. It was back in 1889 when crude oil was first discovered in the Digboi area of Tinsukia district.
As of today, Assam remains an important energy state of India. According to the report on Energy Statistics published by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI), the state of Assam produces 21.53% of the country’s total estimated reserves of crude oil.
Thus becoming the leading producer among all the onshore states. The share of natural gas production in Assam is around 15.22%.
- Digboi Refinery
- Guwahati Refinery
- Bongaigaon Refinery
- Numaligarh Refinery
In total, these sectors process millions of metric tonnes of crude oil annually. The important public sector companies such as Oil India Limited (OIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) manage hundreds of oil wells located in the Brahmaputra Valley belt. Because of its rich legacy, abundant oil reserves, and refineries, Assam is rightly referred to as the Oil Bowl of India.
Key Takeaways
- The Pioneering Spirit: Assam had India’s first successful oil exploration drilling in Digboi in 1889.
- The Historic Event: The Digboi Oil Refinery, established in 1901, was the first oil refinery in all of Asia.
- Substantial Resources: Assam possesses 21% of India's total crude oil reserves.
Conclusion
Assam can therefore be termed the Oil Bowl of India since the area has been used for the drilling of crude oil for over one hundred years and to date remains significant in meeting the energy needs of the nation.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.