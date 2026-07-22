Which State Is Called The Oil Bowl Of India?

Ever pondered about the source of black gold in India? Oil exploration in India is a very fascinating topic, which plays a huge role in our lives.

Whether it is about fuelling the car or running large industries, oil is required everywhere. There are mainly two kinds of oil which can be extracted from below the ground in India: crude oil and natural gas.

Though large-scale oil exploration and production have been taking place from offshore sites like Mumbai High, there is one particular state in the Northeastern part of India which is unique in terms of oil exploration and deposits.

This green state leads other states when it comes to onshore oil exploration and deposits. Hence, this state is called the birthplace of the Indian oil industry because the first oil well of the country was drilled in this state in the 19th century. Let us take a closer look at this state that earned such an honour.