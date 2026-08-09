India has one of the largest railway networks in the world. Several thousand trains move through each state on a daily basis. Some trains stop at a number of stations; others pass through a state without stopping at any station in the state. But do you know which train passes through Bihar but does not stop at any station? The Anand Vihar Terminal–Bhubaneswar train, which is commonly known as the Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (Train No. 12820), passes through Bihar, but it does not have a scheduled stoppage at any railway station in Bihar. This train runs from Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi, to Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It has stations in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha but does not stop at any station in Bihar. Which Train Passes Through Bihar Without Stopping? Anand Vihar Terminal–Bhubaneswar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express, also known as the Odisha Sampark Kranti Express. It passes through Bihar but does not stop at any station.

The train runs from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Its listed route includes stations in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, but no scheduled halt in Bihar. This makes Train No. 12820 an interesting GK question for railway and Indian geography lovers. Quick Facts Feature Details Train Name Odisha Sampark Kranti Express Train Number 12820 Starting Station Anand Vihar Terminal Destination Bhubaneswar Starting State Delhi Destination State Odisha Bihar Halt None Type Sampark Kranti Express Approx. Distance About 1,780 km Journey Time Around 28–29 hours Frequency Twice a week How Does the Train Travel? The train originates from Anand Vihar Terminal and then runs towards the east of India. It has significant scheduled stops such as:

ANAND Vihar to KANPUR CENTRAL to PT. DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAYA JUNCTION to GOMOH to TATANAGAR to HIJLI to JALESWAR to BALASORE to SORO to BHADRAK to JAJPUR KEONJHAR ROAD to CUTTACK to BHUBANESWAR The latest route list shows that there is no station stop in Bihar between Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and NSC Bose J. Gomoh. Why Is This Fact Interesting? Bihar lies between important railway routes connecting northern and eastern India. Several Bihar are located between significant railway lines that connect north and east India. There are several important railways that run through the state. But not all trains will necessarily stop at a station. A train can travel through a state's railroad lands and make no stop for passengers. It is precisely this that makes the Odisha Sampark Kranti Express interesting.

Route at a Glance Region Important Station Does Train Stop? Delhi Anand Vihar Terminal Yes Uttar Pradesh Kanpur Central Yes Uttar Pradesh Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. Yes Bihar No scheduled halt No Jharkhand NSC Bose J. Gomoh Yes Jharkhand Tatanagar Jn. Yes Odisha Hijli, Jaleswar, Balasore, etc. Yes Odisha Bhubaneswar Yes What Is Sampark Kranti Express? To make the fast connections between Delhi and various parts of the country, Sampark Kranti Express was launched. Odisha Sampark Kranti is the train that runs from the national capital region to Odisha. The train runs as a superfast train and is linked to the East Coast Railway. Important Stations on Train No. 12820 Some of the major scheduled stops are: Anand Vihar Terminal Kanpur Central Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction NSC Bose J. Gomoh Tatanagar Junction Hijli Jaleswar Balasore Soro Bhadrak Jajpur Keonjhar Road Cuttack Bhubaneswar