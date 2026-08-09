Which Train Passes Through Bihar but Does Not Stop at Any Station?
Which train passes through Bihar without stopping? Know about Odisha Sampark Kranti Express Train No. 12820, its route, major stations and Bihar halt details.
India has one of the largest railway networks in the world. Several thousand trains move through each state on a daily basis. Some trains stop at a number of stations; others pass through a state without stopping at any station in the state.
But do you know which train passes through Bihar but does not stop at any station? The Anand Vihar Terminal–Bhubaneswar train, which is commonly known as the Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (Train No. 12820), passes through Bihar, but it does not have a scheduled stoppage at any railway station in Bihar.
This train runs from Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi, to Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It has stations in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha but does not stop at any station in Bihar.
Which Train Passes Through Bihar Without Stopping?
Anand Vihar Terminal–Bhubaneswar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express, also known as the Odisha Sampark Kranti Express. It passes through Bihar but does not stop at any station.
The train runs from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Its listed route includes stations in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, but no scheduled halt in Bihar.
This makes Train No. 12820 an interesting GK question for railway and Indian geography lovers.
Quick Facts
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Train Name
|
Odisha Sampark Kranti Express
|
Train Number
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12820
|
Starting Station
|
Anand Vihar Terminal
|
Destination
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Starting State
|
Delhi
|
Destination State
|
Odisha
|
Bihar Halt
|
None
|
Type
|
Sampark Kranti Express
|
Approx. Distance
|
About 1,780 km
|
Journey Time
|
Around 28–29 hours
|
Frequency
|
Twice a week
How Does the Train Travel?
The train originates from Anand Vihar Terminal and then runs towards the east of India.
It has significant scheduled stops such as:
ANAND Vihar to KANPUR CENTRAL to PT. DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAYA JUNCTION to GOMOH to TATANAGAR to HIJLI to JALESWAR to BALASORE to SORO to BHADRAK to JAJPUR KEONJHAR ROAD to CUTTACK to BHUBANESWAR
The latest route list shows that there is no station stop in Bihar between Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and NSC Bose J. Gomoh.
Why Is This Fact Interesting?
Bihar lies between important railway routes connecting northern and eastern India. Several Bihar are located between significant railway lines that connect north and east India. There are several important railways that run through the state.
But not all trains will necessarily stop at a station.
A train can travel through a state's railroad lands and make no stop for passengers. It is precisely this that makes the Odisha Sampark Kranti Express interesting.
Route at a Glance
|
Region
|
Important Station
|
Does Train Stop?
|
Delhi
|
Anand Vihar Terminal
|
Yes
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur Central
|
Yes
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn.
|
Yes
|
Bihar
|
No scheduled halt
|
No
|
Jharkhand
|
NSC Bose J. Gomoh
|
Yes
|
Jharkhand
|
Tatanagar Jn.
|
Yes
|
Odisha
|
Hijli, Jaleswar, Balasore, etc.
|
Yes
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Yes
What Is Sampark Kranti Express?
To make the fast connections between Delhi and various parts of the country, Sampark Kranti Express was launched.
Odisha Sampark Kranti is the train that runs from the national capital region to Odisha. The train runs as a superfast train and is linked to the East Coast Railway.
Important Stations on Train No. 12820
Some of the major scheduled stops are:
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Anand Vihar Terminal
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Kanpur Central
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Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction
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NSC Bose J. Gomoh
-
Tatanagar Junction
-
Hijli
-
Jaleswar
-
Balasore
-
Soro
-
Bhadrak
-
Jajpur Keonjhar Road
-
Cuttack
-
Bhubaneswar
The published timetable lists these stations and their scheduled arrival and departure times.
Did You Know?
A train does not have to halt in all the states it passes. The Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (12820) is a good example. It passes through the Bihar region on its journey towards eastern India, but Bihar has no scheduled passenger halt for this train.
Why Do Some Trains Not Stop at Every State?
There are several reasons why a train may pass through a state without stopping:
-
A train can pass through a state without stopping for a variety of reasons:
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There are fewer stops to conserve travel time.
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Superfast trains are the trains that are used to travel long distances fast.
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Passenger demand and operational requirements determine railway authorities' choice of stops.
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Some stations have significance for changing trains, and others are primarily for trains running through.
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The time it takes to stop a train is a factor that also needs to be considered when stopping a train, as this can impact the overall schedule.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.