Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash? Meet the Next Infosys CEO
Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash, a newly designated Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Infosys, who will succeed Sahil Parekh in April 2027. Read about his career and vision for AI transformation.
Infosys has announced Ashish Kumar Das as its CEO (Chief Executive Officer) designate. He has over 30 years of career in Infosys, scaling key business units across global markets. Dash will take charge as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2027 by succeeding the current CEO Salil Parekh, who will complete his second term on March 31, 2027.
Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash?
Ashis Kumar Dash is an executive leader with over 30 years of global experience at Infosys. He has managed diverse portfolios and businesses globally throughout his career at Infosys.
Dash currently serves as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability.
Education and Career
Dash holds a engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.
He also attended Global Leadership Program at Stanford University and Senior Executive Program at London Business School, where he sharpened his global executive capabilities.
He served multiple Infosys subsidiaries and group entities as global board representative including Infosys Public Services, Blue Acorn iCi and Health Sigma.
Dash acts as a trustee for Infosys Foundation USA and K-12 computer science education and community digital skill building across North America.
He also represents Infosys at global platforms including World Economic Forum (WEF) and UN Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance.
Infosys under Dash's guidance delivered substantial growth through AI-led reimagination, modernisation and large scale digital transformations. He focuses on two growth engines at Infosys that is Agentic AI and Enterprise Sustainability.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com