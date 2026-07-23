Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash? Meet the Next Infosys CEO

Infosys has announced Ashish Kumar Das as its CEO (Chief Executive Officer) designate. He has over 30 years of career in Infosys, scaling key business units across global markets. Dash will take charge as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2027 by succeeding the current CEO Salil Parekh, who will complete his second term on March 31, 2027.

Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash?

Ashis Kumar Dash is an executive leader with over 30 years of global experience at Infosys. He has managed diverse portfolios and businesses globally throughout his career at Infosys.

Dash currently serves as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability.

Education and Career

Dash holds a engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

He also attended Global Leadership Program at Stanford University and Senior Executive Program at London Business School, where he sharpened his global executive capabilities.