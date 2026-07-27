India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Silver Medal Added to the Tally! Know Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav?
Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Meet the Indian weightlifter who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and strengthened India's medal tally.
India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow is increasing continuously. Now, Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav has won a silver medal in the women's 53kg category adding another shine to India’s total count.
This is the 5th medal for India at the Games and Gyaneshwari has quickly become one of India's brightest young weightlifting stars who is known for her strong technique. Here is everything you need to learn about her including her performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Gyaneshwari Yadav Biography
Here is quick biography of Gyaneshwari Yadav:
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Field
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Details
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Full Name
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Gyaneshwari Yadav
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Year of Birth
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2003
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Age
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23 years (as of 2026)
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Birthplace
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Bhondiya village, Rajnandgaon district
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Hometown
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Bhondiya village, Rajnandgaon
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State
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Chhattisgarh
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Sport
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Weightlifting
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Weight Category
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53kg
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Training Centre
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Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala
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Other Role
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Assistant Sub-Inspector, Chhattisgarh Police
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Father's Name
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Deepak Yadav (former bodybuilder, works as an electrician)
Gyaneshwari Yadav’s Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
Gyaneshwari participated in the 53kg weightlifting sport and in the final and finished with her personal best total lift.
In the snatch lift (where an athlete pulls a barbell from the floor straight above their head in one single movement), she lifted 82kg, 85kg, and 88kg and cleared all three of her attempts. This kept her at second place and she went to clean and jerk round (in which first the athlete lifts the barbell up from the ground to their shoulders which is called clean and from there the player lifts it up straight over their head with the power of legs).
In the clean and jerk round she opened with 103kg and then raised her lift to 107kg on her second attempt. In her final attempt, she lifted 111kg and marked a place on the podium.
On the other hand Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih won the gold medal with a huge total of 206 kgs including both the rounds. Onome created new Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records.
Gyaneshwari Yadav’s Career Timeline
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Year
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Achievement
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2023
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Won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida,
in the 45kg and 49kg categories.
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2024
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Finished 5th at the World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain
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2025
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Honoured with the Gundadhur Samman which is Chhattisgarh's highest sporting award
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2026 (Asian Championships, Gandhinagar)
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Won overall bronze in the women's 53kg category with a total of 194kg. Her 88kg snatch
set a new Indian national record
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2026 (Commonwealth Games, Glasgow)
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Won silver in the women's 53kg category with a personal best total of 199kg
Interesting Facts About Gyaneshwari Yadav
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She started as a powerlifter and later switched to weightlifting due to her fascination with the sport.
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She currently works as an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Chhattisgarh Police.
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Before Commonwealth Games 2026, she was ranked number one among eligible Commonwealth lifters in the women's 53kg category.
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