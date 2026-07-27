India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Silver Medal Added to the Tally! Know Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav?

India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow is increasing continuously. Now, Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav has won a silver medal in the women's 53kg category adding another shine to India’s total count.

This is the 5th medal for India at the Games and Gyaneshwari has quickly become one of India's brightest young weightlifting stars who is known for her strong technique. Here is everything you need to learn about her including her performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Gyaneshwari Yadav Biography

Here is quick biography of Gyaneshwari Yadav: