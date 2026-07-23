Who is Known As the Maker of Modern India?

The title of ‘Maker of Modern India’ is given to someone whose reforms and ideas have transformed Indian society in a deep and long lasting way. This shows that how one person’s significant contribution has helped India move away from old customs and shifted to a modern and fair society.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy is widely known as the Maker of Modern India. His work touched almost every part of Indian society during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Here is everything you need to know about Raja Ram Moha Roy and why he received this title along with his achievements.

Who Was Raja Ram Mohan Roy?

Raja Ram Mohan Roy was born around 1772 in Radhanagar, Hooghly district. His father and mother were worshippers of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva respectively and that is why he grew up seeing two traditions inside his own home.