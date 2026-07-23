Who is Known As the Maker of Modern India?
Know who earned the title of the Maker of Modern India, why he is remembered, and how he helped shape the country’s future.
The title of ‘Maker of Modern India’ is given to someone whose reforms and ideas have transformed Indian society in a deep and long lasting way. This shows that how one person’s significant contribution has helped India move away from old customs and shifted to a modern and fair society.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy is widely known as the Maker of Modern India. His work touched almost every part of Indian society during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Here is everything you need to know about Raja Ram Moha Roy and why he received this title along with his achievements.
Who Was Raja Ram Mohan Roy?
Raja Ram Mohan Roy was born around 1772 in Radhanagar, Hooghly district. His father and mother were worshippers of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva respectively and that is why he grew up seeing two traditions inside his own home.
He learned Bengali along with some Sanskrit and Persian during his early education. Later on he studied Persian and Arabic in a madrasa in Patna. He was then sent to Benaras so that he can learn Sanskrit and Hindu scriptures that included Vedas and Upanishads.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy became a scholar of many languages as he knew Sanskrit, Persian, English, Arabic, Latin, and Greek.
He was associated with the East India Company and worked for them as a clerk first. Later on he went to higher administrative posts. These posts helped him learn British ways of thinking and governance.
Why is Raja Ram Mohan Roy Called the Maker of Modern India?
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He led India’s social reform movement and fought against deep rooted evils such as Sati, child marriage and rigid caste rules.
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He played an important role in the abolition of the Sati system. His campaign against Sati led to the Bengal Sati Regulation in the year 1829. This act was passed by Governor-General Lord William Bentinck and that is how the practice became illegal.
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He also campaigned for women’s rights. He supported women’s right to property, and supported widow remarriage.
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Raja Ram Mohan Roy also promoted modern education. In the year 1822 he opened up the Anglo-Hindu School and in the year 1826 he set up Vedanta college. Moreover, he also helped to set up what is now Scottish Church College in Calcutta.
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He was also a big supporter of a free press and started newspapers such as Sambad Kaumudi in Bengali and Mirat-ul-Akbar in Persian and protested against the British when they were trying to control it.
Is Raja Ram Mohan Roy the Only Person Called the Maker of Modern India?
No, it is not only Raja Ram Mohan Roy that is known as the Maker of Modern India. Mahatma Gandhi has also credited Bal Gangadhar Tilak as the maker of modern India. He was credited with this title due to his sacrifice for the nation.
Both of these men earned the title in different ways. Roy shaped the society through educational and social reform and on the other hand Tilak brought political awakening in the people of India.
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