Who is Manan Kumar Mishra? Check His Biography, Education, Career & Major Achievements
Who is Manan Kumar Mishra? Know his biography, education, legal career, Bar Council of India role, Rajya Sabha journey and major achievements.
Manan Kumar Mishra is a well-known Indian lawyer from Gopalganj, Bihar. He is also a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar state, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and he is also the current Chairman of the Bar Council of India.
The BCI is the main body that looks after the legal profession and legal education in India.
Explore his complete biography, education, career, and major achievements in this article.
Manan Kumar Mishra: Quick Facts
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Aspects
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Details
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Name
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Manan Kumar Mishra
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Birthplace
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Gopalganj, Bihar
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Profession
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Lawyer and politician
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Education
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B.Sc. (Honours) and LLB
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Law College
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Patna Law College, Patna University
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Political Party
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
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Rajya Sabha
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Member from Bihar
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Rajya Sabha Term
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Started in August 2024
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Important Legal Position
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Chairman, Bar Council of India
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Area of Work
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Law, legal education and public service
Who is Manan Kumar Mishra?
Manan Kumar Mishra is a senior Indian lawyer who belongs to Gopalganj in Bihar. After completing his education, he started legal practice, and currently he is the chairman of the Bar Council of India.
He is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and since 2024, he has been a Rajya Sabha member representing the state of Bihar.
He has also taken part in Parliament by joining the debate & discussion, and he has raised many questions on public issues.
Education
Since childhood, Manan Kumar Mishra has had a background in both science and law.
He completed his B.Sc. (Honours) at Rajendra College, Chapra, under Bihar University from 1973 to 1976 and his LLB at Patna Law College, Patna University, from 1977 to 1980.
Career
He started his legal career after completing the LLB in 1980, and began practising law in the Gopalganj Civil Court.
Later on, he shifted to the Patna High Court, and he also moved to the Supreme Court of India. In 2024, he became the Rajya Sabha Member from Bihar State.
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Completed his law education in 1980.
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Started legal practice in Gopalganj.
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Built his career as an advocate.
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Became associated with the Bar Council of India.
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Became a leading figure in the legal profession.
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Entered active politics.
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Became a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar in 2024.
Manan Kumar Mishra and the Bar Council of India
Manan Kumar Mishra is also the current Chairman of the Bar Council of India for a sixth consecutive term.
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Did you know
The Bar Council of India is a national body which regulates the legal profession in India. It also addresses standards related to the legal education of advocates.
Manan Kumar Mishra as Rajya Sabha MP
In August 2024, he is elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar as a BJP candidate. He started his first Rajya Sabha terms from 28 August 2024.
His Work in Parliament
According to PRS India, Manan Kumar Mishra has attended 89% of the parliamentary sittings recorded on his profile. He has participated in 26 debates and has asked 89 questions.
Some of the topics he has raised include:
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Education and schools
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Legal aid and the justice system
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Rural development
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Farmers and agriculture
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Railways and transport
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New technology
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Nuclear energy
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Digital services
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Water and environmental issues
Major Achievements
Some important milestones in Manan Kumar Mishra's public life are:
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Became a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar in 2024.
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Completed his first term in the Rajya Sabha while remaining in office.
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Participated in 26 parliamentary debates.
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Asked 89 questions in Parliament.
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Raised issues connected with law, education, rural development, agriculture and technology.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.