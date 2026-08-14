Who is Manan Kumar Mishra? Check His Biography, Education, Career & Major Achievements

Manan Kumar Mishra is a well-known Indian lawyer from Gopalganj, Bihar. He is also a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar state, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and he is also the current Chairman of the Bar Council of India. The BCI is the main body that looks after the legal profession and legal education in India. Explore his complete biography, education, career, and major achievements in this article. Manan Kumar Mishra: Quick Facts Aspects Details Name Manan Kumar Mishra Birthplace Gopalganj, Bihar Profession Lawyer and politician Education B.Sc. (Honours) and LLB Law College Patna Law College, Patna University Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member from Bihar Rajya Sabha Term Started in August 2024 Important Legal Position Chairman, Bar Council of India Area of Work Law, legal education and public service

Who is Manan Kumar Mishra? Manan Kumar Mishra is a senior Indian lawyer who belongs to Gopalganj in Bihar. After completing his education, he started legal practice, and currently he is the chairman of the Bar Council of India. He is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and since 2024, he has been a Rajya Sabha member representing the state of Bihar. He has also taken part in Parliament by joining the debate & discussion, and he has raised many questions on public issues. Education Since childhood, Manan Kumar Mishra has had a background in both science and law. He completed his B.Sc. (Honours) at Rajendra College, Chapra, under Bihar University from 1973 to 1976 and his LLB at Patna Law College, Patna University, from 1977 to 1980. Career He started his legal career after completing the LLB in 1980, and began practising law in the Gopalganj Civil Court.

Later on, he shifted to the Patna High Court, and he also moved to the Supreme Court of India. In 2024, he became the Rajya Sabha Member from Bihar State. Completed his law education in 1980.

Started legal practice in Gopalganj.

Built his career as an advocate.

Became associated with the Bar Council of India.

Became a leading figure in the legal profession.

Entered active politics.

Became a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar in 2024. Manan Kumar Mishra and the Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra is also the current Chairman of the Bar Council of India for a sixth consecutive term. Did you know The Bar Council of India is a national body which regulates the legal profession in India. It also addresses standards related to the legal education of advocates. Manan Kumar Mishra as Rajya Sabha MP