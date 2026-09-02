Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet India’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

On 1 September 2026, Shakti Sharma created a new chapter in the history of the Indian Air Force by becoming the first woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal. On the same day, she also took charge as the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters. Her achievements are not recorded as a senior officer rank in the Indian Air Force, but also she created history by becoming India’s first woman non-medical air vice marshal, and her career has highlighted how Indian women are “Touching the Sky with Glory”. A historic milestone for the Indian Air Force.



On 01 Sep 2026, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Defence Services to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent). She assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of… pic.twitter.com/9IulN6QjOb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 1, 2026

About Shakti Sharma Here is what the official Ministry of Defence information tells us about Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma: Detail Information Name Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma Service Indian Air Force Branch Education Branch Date of commissioning 18 June 1994 Present rank Air Vice Marshal Present appointment Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) Present posting Air Headquarters Historic achievement First woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal/equivalent Another major first First woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School Sainik School appointment Principal, Sainik School, Kapurthala Academic initiatives Helped establish IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University Career experience Training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters Years of service More than three decades

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Shakti Sharma is recently appointed as India’s first woman non-medical air vice marshal. She joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 18 June 1994. Unlike many of the officers joins the IAF, either in technical or flying branches, but her journey was related to the education and training department. Shakti Sharma's Career Timeline Here is the career timeline of Shakti Sharma given below in the table format year-wise with her career milestone: Year/Date Career milestone 18 June 1994 Commissioned into the Education Branch of the Indian Air Force. Following years Served at different training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters. During her career Worked on important education and institutional initiatives within the IAF. During her career Helped establish IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University. Before September 2026 Became the first woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School, serving as Principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala. 1 September 2026 Became the first woman non-medical officer in the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal/equivalent. 1 September 2026 Assumed charge as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters.

Shakti Sharma's Career in the Indian Airforce Shakti Sharnma joined the Indian Air Force on 18 June 1994 through its Education Branch. More than three decades, she served in the Indian Air Force for different branches, including training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters. Her works was only limited to classroom, but also she played an important role in developing stronger connections between the Indian Air Force and educational institutions. The Ministry of Defence specifically mentions the establishment of IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University. These initiatives were aimed at encouraging academic and strategic defence cooperation. Shakti Sharma and Sainik School Kapurthala Before, Shakti Sharma is appointed as India’s first woman non-medical air vice marshal.

She had achieved another historic distinction. She also became the first Indian woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School, and she served as the Principal of the Sainik School, Kapurthala. Shakti Sharma's Major Achievements 1. First woman non-medical Air Vice Marshal Her biggest achievement is becoming the first woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Defence Forces to reach the rank of Air Vice Marshal or equivalent. 2. First woman Tri-Services officer to command a Sainik School She also became the first woman officer from the three services to command a Sainik School, serving as Principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala. 3. Leadership in military education Her career has involved important responsibilities in education and training across the Indian Air Force. 4. Academic collaboration