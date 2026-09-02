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Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet India’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 12:58 IST

Meet Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma, India’s first woman non-medical Air Vice Marshal. Know her career, achievements, education role and IAF journey.

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet India’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal
Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet India’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

On 1 September 2026, Shakti Sharma created a new chapter in the history of the Indian Air Force by becoming the first woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

On the same day, she also took charge as the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters. 

Her achievements are not recorded as a senior officer rank in the Indian Air Force, but also she created history by becoming India’s first woman non-medical air vice marshal, and her career has highlighted how Indian women are “Touching the Sky with Glory”.

About Shakti Sharma

Here is what the official Ministry of Defence information tells us about Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma:

Detail

Information

Name

Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma

Service

Indian Air Force

Branch

Education Branch

Date of commissioning

18 June 1994

Present rank

Air Vice Marshal

Present appointment

Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education)

Present posting

Air Headquarters

Historic achievement

First woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal/equivalent

Another major first

First woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School

Sainik School appointment

Principal, Sainik School, Kapurthala

Academic initiatives

Helped establish IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University

Career experience

Training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters

Years of service

More than three decades

Who Is Shakti Sharma?

Shakti Sharma is recently appointed as India’s first woman non-medical air vice marshal.

She joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 18 June 1994.

Unlike many of the officers joins the IAF, either in technical or flying branches, but her journey was related to the education and training department.

Shakti Sharma's Career Timeline

Here is the career timeline of Shakti Sharma given below in the table format year-wise with her career milestone:

Year/Date

Career milestone

18 June 1994

Commissioned into the Education Branch of the Indian Air Force.

Following years

Served at different training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters.

During her career

Worked on important education and institutional initiatives within the IAF.

During her career

Helped establish IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University.

Before September 2026

Became the first woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School, serving as Principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala.

1 September 2026

Became the first woman non-medical officer in the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal/equivalent.

1 September 2026

Assumed charge as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters.

Shakti Sharma's Career in the Indian Airforce

Shakti Sharnma joined the Indian Air Force on 18 June 1994 through its Education Branch. More than three decades, she served in the Indian Air Force for different branches, including training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters.

Her works was only limited to classroom, but also she played an important role in developing stronger connections between the Indian Air Force and educational institutions.

The Ministry of Defence specifically mentions the establishment of IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University. These initiatives were aimed at encouraging academic and strategic defence cooperation. 

Shakti Sharma and Sainik School Kapurthala

Before, Shakti Sharma is appointed as India’s first woman non-medical air vice marshal.

She had achieved another historic distinction.

She also became the first Indian woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School, and she served as the Principal of the Sainik School, Kapurthala.

Shakti Sharma's Major Achievements

1. First woman non-medical Air Vice Marshal

Her biggest achievement is becoming the first woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Defence Forces to reach the rank of Air Vice Marshal or equivalent

2. First woman Tri-Services officer to command a Sainik School

She also became the first woman officer from the three services to command a Sainik School, serving as Principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala. 

3. Leadership in military education

Her career has involved important responsibilities in education and training across the Indian Air Force.

4. Academic collaboration

She helped establish IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University, supporting closer cooperation between defence and academic institutions. 

5. Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education)

On 1 September 2026, she took charge as the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters. 

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 12:58 IST

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