Posted at 15,632 feet: Meet Captain Shiva Chauhan, the first woman officer to conquer Siachen’s Kumar Post

Just picture yourself on top of an ice sheet that lies 15,632 feet above sea level. The environment here is not fit for you to survive because the air is thin; at the same time, it is constantly freezing, getting to -50 degrees per second. This is the Siachen Glacier, which is the deadliest battlefield in the world.

But the history has been changed in this frozen desert. Captain Shiva Chauhan became the first woman officer to be posted at the Kumar post on the Siachen Glacier.

It would not be fair to speak about her career in the military forces only because we are going to discuss the other aspect of her training, the psychological strength she needs to survive in an environment where a person can't live, and how this unique experience of hers will open a new era for women on the battlefield.