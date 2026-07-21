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Who Is the Longest-serving Prime Minister of the UK?

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 17:28 IST

Do you know who is the longest-serving Prime Minister (PM) of the United Kingdom (UK)? Let’s explore the longest-serving PM of the UK and his tenure and major contributions. 

Longest-serving Prime Minister of the UK
Longest-serving Prime Minister of the UK

The United Kingdom has witnessed a total of 59 premierships including the current Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. The longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom. The name remains with Sir Robert Walpole, who served in the office for 20 years, 314 days followed by William Pitt the Younger, who served in the Britain prime minister office for 18 years, 343 days. 

Longest-serving Prime Minister of the UK: Sir Robert Walpole

The man who served the British office of Prime Minister for the longest time. Sir Robert Walpole is the longest-serving British prime minister who began his premiership in 1721 to 1742. He headed the office for almost 21 years( 20 years, 314 days). 

He was born on 26 August 1676 in Houghton, Norfolk, England. In British history. He is  the first Prime Minister of Britain. 

It is believed that he had a close relationship with the Hanoverian Monarchy of that time. His legacy is famous for his 10 Downing Street, when he was offered the house as a private residence by George II of Britain. He served both King George I and George II. 

William Pitt 2nd: Longest Serving and Youngest Prime Minister 

William Pitt is also known as William Pitt the Younger is the second longest serving Prime Minister of the UK. He is also the youngest Prime Minister in UK history. He was just 24 years old when he became the Prime Minister of Britain in 1783 under the Reign of George III. 

He was born on 23 January 1806 in Putney Heath, London to William Pitt the Elder he also served as the Prime Minister of Britain). 

He served in office in two separate terms; first he held office in 1783 to 1801 and from 1804 to 1806. During his reign major revolutions took place like the French Revolution 1785 and the American War of Independence. 

His legacy is famous for the Indian Act of 1884, the Acts of Union 1800, European alliance against Napoleon.

List of Longest-serving Prime Ministers 

S. No 

Prime Minister Name

Tenure/years

Time 

King / Monarch
 

Sir Robert Walpole

20 years 314 days

1721-1742

King George I & King George II
 

William Oitt the Younger

18 years, 343 days

17-1801 & 1804-1806

King George III
 

Robert Jenkinson 

14 years, 305 days

1812-1827

King George IIi and kIng George IV
 

Robert Gascoyne-Cecil

13 years, 252 days 

1885–1886,1886–1892 & 1895–1902

Queen Victoria & King Edward VII

5

William Ewart Gladstone

12 years, 126 days

1868–1874, 1880–1885, 1886 & 1892–1894

Queen Victoria

6

Frederick North or Lord North

12 years, 58 days

1770-1782

King George III

7

Marget Thatcher 

11 years, 208 days

1979-1990

Queen Elizabeth II

8

Henry Pelham

10 years, 191 days

1743-1754

King George II

9

Tony Blair

10 years, 56 days

1997-2007

Queen Elizabeth II

10 

Henry John Temple or Viscount Palmerston

9 Years, 141 days

1855-1858 & 1859-1865

Queen Victoria 

Margaret Thatcher was the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century and the first woman to hold the post. She served for 11 years ( 1979 to 1990) in her premiership under Queen Elizabeth II.

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 13:48 IST

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