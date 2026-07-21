The United Kingdom has witnessed a total of 59 premierships including the current Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. The longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom. The name remains with Sir Robert Walpole, who served in the office for 20 years, 314 days followed by William Pitt the Younger, who served in the Britain prime minister office for 18 years, 343 days. Longest-serving Prime Minister of the UK: Sir Robert Walpole The man who served the British office of Prime Minister for the longest time. Sir Robert Walpole is the longest-serving British prime minister who began his premiership in 1721 to 1742. He headed the office for almost 21 years( 20 years, 314 days). He was born on 26 August 1676 in Houghton, Norfolk, England. In British history. He is the first Prime Minister of Britain.

It is believed that he had a close relationship with the Hanoverian Monarchy of that time. His legacy is famous for his 10 Downing Street, when he was offered the house as a private residence by George II of Britain. He served both King George I and George II. William Pitt 2nd: Longest Serving and Youngest Prime Minister William Pitt is also known as William Pitt the Younger is the second longest serving Prime Minister of the UK. He is also the youngest Prime Minister in UK history. He was just 24 years old when he became the Prime Minister of Britain in 1783 under the Reign of George III. He was born on 23 January 1806 in Putney Heath, London to William Pitt the Elder he also served as the Prime Minister of Britain). He served in office in two separate terms; first he held office in 1783 to 1801 and from 1804 to 1806. During his reign major revolutions took place like the French Revolution 1785 and the American War of Independence.

His legacy is famous for the Indian Act of 1884, the Acts of Union 1800, European alliance against Napoleon. List of Longest-serving Prime Ministers S. No Prime Minister Name Tenure/years Time King / Monarch Sir Robert Walpole 20 years 314 days 1721-1742 King George I & King George II William Oitt the Younger 18 years, 343 days 17-1801 & 1804-1806 King George III Robert Jenkinson 14 years, 305 days 1812-1827 King George IIi and kIng George IV Robert Gascoyne-Cecil 13 years, 252 days 1885–1886,1886–1892 & 1895–1902 Queen Victoria & King Edward VII 5 William Ewart Gladstone 12 years, 126 days 1868–1874, 1880–1885, 1886 & 1892–1894 Queen Victoria 6 Frederick North or Lord North 12 years, 58 days 1770-1782 King George III 7 Marget Thatcher 11 years, 208 days 1979-1990 Queen Elizabeth II 8 Henry Pelham 10 years, 191 days 1743-1754 King George II 9 Tony Blair 10 years, 56 days 1997-2007 Queen Elizabeth II 10 Henry John Temple or Viscount Palmerston 9 Years, 141 days 1855-1858 & 1859-1865 Queen Victoria