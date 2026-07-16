Who is the Oldest Goal Scorer in FIFA World Cup History?

Key Points Roger Milla became the oldest World Cup goalscorer on June 28, 1994, at 42 years, 39 days.

Milla's 1990 comeback saw him score 4 goals, leading Cameroon to the quarterfinals at 38.

Cristiano Ronaldo (July 3, 2026) & Lionel Messi (July 7, 2026) are among the top oldest.

The 23rd FIFA World Cup, which started on 11th June 2026, was co-hosted by three countries, namely the United States, Mexico, and Canada. After tough semi-final matches, Spain beat France with a score of 2-0. Argentina beat England with a score of 2-1. The third-place play-off will be held on 19th July 2026 at Miami Stadium. On the other hand, the grand finale is scheduled for 20th July, 2026, between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium / MetLife Stadium. As of now, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are tied for the Golden Boot of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 8 goals each. But do you know who the oldest goalscorer of the FIFA World Cup is? Let’s find out! Who is the Oldest Goalscorer in FIFA World Cup History? Source: Olympics.com The undisputed record holder for the oldest goalscorer in World Cup history is the legendary Cameroonian forward, Roger Milla.

Who is Roger Milla? Born in Yaoundé in 1952, Roger Milla spent his childhood kicking oranges and soccer balls in Douala. The first licence of a local player was signed by him when he was only 13 years old. This talent proved to be the most successful career in clubs in Cameroon and France. Only on the international arena did Roger Milla become famous. Following his first appearance in the World Cup in 1982, Milla made a sensational comeback to international football in 1990 in Italy at the request of Cameroon’s president. Roger Milla played an important role in making Cameroon the first African team to succeed in getting into the quarterfinals of the tournament, having scored four important goals at the age of 38 and dancing the legendary corner-flag dance. Having beaten one record after another, Roger Milla once again came to the World Cup in 1994, having scored a goal against Russia and having become the oldest goalscorer in the World Cup being 42 years old. Roger Milla retired from football in 1996 after a successful playing year in Indonesia.

The Record-Breaking Moment The Player: Roger Milla (Cameroon)

Age: 42 years and 39 days

The Match: Russia 6–1 Cameroon (Group Stage, June 28, 1994)

The Background: Fondly called "The Old Lion", Roger Milla had already retired from international soccer back in 1987.

Nevertheless, before the 1990 World Cup, he was called by the President of Cameroon to represent his country.

In a memorable 1990 World Cup appearance, where he found the net four times, he made a comeback at the age of 42 for his last World Cup goal. Top 10 Oldest Goalscorers in Men's World Cup History Here’s the list of the top 10 oldest goal scorers in FIFA Men’s World Cup history: Rank Player Country Opponent & Match Date Age 1 Roger Milla Cameroon vs. Russia (28 June 1994) 42 years, 39 days 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal vs. Croatia (3 July 2026) 41 years, 147 days 3 Pepe Portugal vs. Switzerland (6 December 2022) 39 years, 283 days 4 Lionel Messi Argentina vs. Egypt (7 July 2026) 39 years, 13 days 5 Gunnar Gren Sweden vs. Germany (24 June 1958) 37 years, 236 days 6 Cuauhtémoc Blanco Mexico vs. France (17 June 2010) 37 years, 151 days 7 Ivan Perišić Croatia vs. Portugal (3 July 2026) 37 years, 150 days 8 Felipe Baloy Panama vs. England (24 June 2018) 37 years, 120 days 9 Marko Arnautović Austria vs. Algeria (28 June 2026) 37 years, 69 days 10 Obdulio Varela Uruguay vs. England (26 June 1954) 36 years, 279 days