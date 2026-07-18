Who is the Owner of Meesho? Know the Founders and Current Status

Meesho is one of the most popular brands in India and it is quite known for its huge discounts and low price products. The platform became popular due to its offers and became successful in reaching a mass Indian consumer base. However, have you thought that who is the mind behind this Indian shopping platform? Let’s find out who is the owner of Meesho and what is its current leadership status.

Who Founded Meesho?

Meesho was started by two friends who were students at IIT Delhi who are Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal. They started this company in 2015 and the company was not always called Meesho. The company was first launched as Fashnear Technologies Pvt. Ltd and it focused on local fashion delivery.

Later on, the founders noticed many women were already selling clothes to their friends and family using WhatsApp and that is how they got the idea to bring a proper platform for this kind of selling. That is how Meesho came to existence. The name Meesho simply translates to "Meri Shop," which means "My Shop".