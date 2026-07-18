Who is the Owner of Meesho? Know the Founders and Current Status
Who is the owner of Meesho? Read about its founders, CEO, ownership, and the latest company updates.
Meesho is one of the most popular brands in India and it is quite known for its huge discounts and low price products. The platform became popular due to its offers and became successful in reaching a mass Indian consumer base. However, have you thought that who is the mind behind this Indian shopping platform? Let’s find out who is the owner of Meesho and what is its current leadership status.
Who Founded Meesho?
Meesho was started by two friends who were students at IIT Delhi who are Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal. They started this company in 2015 and the company was not always called Meesho. The company was first launched as Fashnear Technologies Pvt. Ltd and it focused on local fashion delivery.
Later on, the founders noticed many women were already selling clothes to their friends and family using WhatsApp and that is how they got the idea to bring a proper platform for this kind of selling. That is how Meesho came to existence. The name Meesho simply translates to "Meri Shop," which means "My Shop".
Who is the CEO of Meesho?
Vidit Aatrey who is the co-founder of the platform is also the CEO of Meesho. He runs the day-to-day operations and works towards the company's future plans. On the other hand Sanjeev Barnwal is the CTO of Meesho. He majorly works after the technological aspect of the company and manages the app and website.
Interesting Fact: Sanjeev Barnwal worked with Sony in Japan as a software engineer before he started Meesho.
Who Owns Meesho Today?
Meesho is now a public company which means its shares are available for the public to buy. It got listed on the NSE and BSE stock markets on December 10, 2025. The company raised close to ₹5,421 crore during its IPO, and the majority of its shares were taken by SoftBank which is a Japanese technology and investment company.
Moreover both the founders own an estimated 18.5% shares. Both of them are currently leading the company and the rest of the shares are available with big investors.
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