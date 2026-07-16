Who is the Owner of Nykaa?

Nykaa is one of the biggest beauty brands in India that began from a small startup and now it is one of the biggest names in the market which continues to dominate the Indian market. Nykaa sells makeup, skincare, and fashion products to thousands of Indians every month.

But have you thought about who is the mind behind this brand? Who started Nykaa and who is the current leader of the company? Here is everything you need to know about Nykaa and its journey from a startup to one of the listed companies on the stock market.

Who is the Founder of Nykaa?

The founder of the brand is Falguni Nayar who started this brand in 2012. Here is a brief overview of the company: