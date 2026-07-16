Who is the Owner of Nykaa?
Who is the owner of Nykaa? Discover the founder, ownership, company profile, and interesting facts about the popular beauty and fashion retailer.
Nykaa is one of the biggest beauty brands in India that began from a small startup and now it is one of the biggest names in the market which continues to dominate the Indian market. Nykaa sells makeup, skincare, and fashion products to thousands of Indians every month.
But have you thought about who is the mind behind this brand? Who started Nykaa and who is the current leader of the company? Here is everything you need to know about Nykaa and its journey from a startup to one of the listed companies on the stock market.
Who is the Founder of Nykaa?
The founder of the brand is Falguni Nayar who started this brand in 2012. Here is a brief overview of the company:
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Detail
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Information
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Owner of Nykaa
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Falguni Nayar and family
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Founder of Nykaa
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Falguni Nayar
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Parent Company of Nykaa
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FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
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Year Founded
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2012
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Headquarters of Nykaa
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Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
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CEO of Nykaa
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Falguni Nayar
Who is the Owner of Nykaa?
Nykaa is not owned by a single person or a family. The brand is run by its parent company which is known as the FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited. This company is listed on the stock exchange in India. The shares of the company are traded on NSE and BSE.
Even though the company shares are publicly traded, the majority of the shares still remain with the Nayar Family who hold around 52% shares of the company.
Who is the CEO of Nykaa?
Falguni Nayar is the CEO of Nykaa and she is also the Chairperson and Managing Director of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited. She has been in this position since she founded the company in the year 2012. Earlier she was an investment banker before building one of India’s finest brands from scratch.
Interesting Facts About Nykaa
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The name Nykaa comes from the Sanskrit word "Nayika," which simply means heroine or actress.
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Falguni Nayar started Nykaa at the age of 50 years old.
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She started the brand with her own money without any external investor help.
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In 2024, Nykaa expanded outside India by launching the Nysaa brand in the UAE with Dubai’s Apparel Group as the partner.
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Nykaa initially started as an online platform however it later expanded to physical stores all around India.
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