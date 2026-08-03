Who Is Willie Walsh? Meet IndiGo's New CEO, His Biography, Career, Achievements & Leadership Journey

Willie Walsh, well-known as an airline expert from Ireland, who is currently appointed as the new CEO of IndiGo Airlines on August 03, 2026.

He has worked in the aviation industry for more than 40 years, and he started his career as a commercial pilot

Before he has been appointed as the CEO of Indigo, he also served as the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Explore this article in detail, and know who Willie Walsh is. Learn about the new IndiGo CEO, his career as a pilot, British Airways chief, and IATA Director General, and how he plans to lead IndiGo's next phase of global expansion.

Who Is Willie Walsh? New CEO of IndiGo Airlines

Willie Walsh is an Irish aviation executive who was born on 25 October 1961 in Ireland. He is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IndiGo on August 3, 2026, succeeding Pieter Elbers.