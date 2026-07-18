Who Was the First Woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha?

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha is one of the highest constitutional positions in India. This is the person who controls how the Parliament of India runs its daily business and ensures that the debates are fair and orderly and every side is heard. Over the years there have been many Speakers of the Lok Sabha and they have guided the House through many important national decisions. However, do you know who became the first woman ever to take up this role? She started from a diplomat desk and reached the Speaker’s seat and her story is quite inspiring and interesting. Here is everything you need to know about the first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha. Who Was the First Woman Speaker of Lok Sabha? The first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha was Meira Kumar and here is a quick glance at her life: Particular Details First Woman Speaker Meira Kumar Elected as the Speaker of Lok Sabha 2009 (took the position on 4 June 2009) Lok Sabha 15th Lok Sabha Political Party Indian National Congress Constituency Sasaram, Bihar Served For 2009 to 2014

Who is Meira Kumar? Meira Kumar was born on 31 March 1945 in Patna, Bihar. She comes from a family which has a strong history in public service. Her father Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and he later became the Deputy Prime Minister of India. Her mother also was a freedom fighter and a social worker. Meria completed her education at Miranda House and Indraprastha College, Delhi University. She holds a Master’s degree in English literature as well as a law degree.

Before she stepped into politics, Meria served as an officer in the Indian Foreign Service in 1973. During her diplomatic career, she served in many Indian embassies in countries like Spain, United Kingdom, and Mauritius. She actively entered the world of politics in the year 1985 and she was elected to Lok Sabha for a total of 5 times during her career. She represented Bijnor, Karol Bagh, and Sasaram at different times. Moreover, before she took over the position of the Speaker of Lok Sabha, she served as the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment from 2004 to 2009 as well as Minister for Water Resources in 2009 for a short period of time.

How Did Meira Kumar Create History? It was June 2009 when Meira Kumar was elected as the Speaker of the 15th Lok Sabha. She was elected without any opposition as no other candidate stood against her. She had support from both the ruling and opposition parties. With this, she became the first woman in India’s history to take over the position of the Speaker of Lok Sabha. She served this role from 2009 to 2014 where she guided the House during Dr. Manmohan Singh’s second term as the Prime Minister of India. List of Women Speakers of Lok Sabha As of 2026, only two women have served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Here is a brief overview of their tenure: Name Lok Sabha Term Meira Kumar 15th Lok Sabha 2009 to 2014 Sumitra Mahajan 16th Lok Sabha 2014 to 2019 Difference Between the Speaker and Deputy Speaker