Who was the Last Viceroy of India?

The last viceroy of India was Lord Louis Mountbatten, he served as the last iceroy from 24th March 1947 to 15th August 1947.

He was the one who oversaw the transfer of power to India and was instrumental in fast forwarding the Independence date to 15th August 1947.

With India becoming independent, over 200 years of British rule ended, and India became a sovereign nation.

What was Lord Mountbatten's Contribution to Indian Independence?

Lord Mountbatten drew up the plan for Indian independence and simultaneously its partition to form two separate countries, India and Pakistan.

He took the lead to create the Indian Independence Act, 1947 which facilitated formation of an independent India by partitioning of British India to India and Pakistan.

He is known for the Mountbatten Plan, which detailed how British India would be divided into India and Pakistan.