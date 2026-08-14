Who was the Last Viceroy of India?
The last viceroy of India was Lord Louis Mountbatten, he was also the first Governor General of independent India. Learn more about him here.
The last viceroy of India was Lord Louis Mountbatten, he served as the last iceroy from 24th March 1947 to 15th August 1947.
He was the one who oversaw the transfer of power to India and was instrumental in fast forwarding the Independence date to 15th August 1947.
With India becoming independent, over 200 years of British rule ended, and India became a sovereign nation.
What was Lord Mountbatten's Contribution to Indian Independence?
Lord Mountbatten drew up the plan for Indian independence and simultaneously its partition to form two separate countries, India and Pakistan.
He took the lead to create the Indian Independence Act, 1947 which facilitated formation of an independent India by partitioning of British India to India and Pakistan.
He is known for the Mountbatten Plan, which detailed how British India would be divided into India and Pakistan.
The Mountbatten Plan was proposed by him on 3rd June 1947. This plan was discussed with prominent leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
At first, Mountbatten wanted India to remain united, but due to escalating conflicts, he felt it was better to split British India into two separate countries.
Who appointed Lord Mountbatten as the Viceroy of India?
The British Prime Minister Clement Attlee appointed Lord Mountbatten as the last Viceroy of India on 20th February, 1947.
Trivia Fact
Lord Mountbatten is the only person to serve as Viceroy and Governer General of India.
What was the full name of Lord Mountbatten?
The full name of Lord Mountbatten was Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma. He became the last Viceroy of India by succeeding Lord Wavell in March 1947.
What Position Did Mountbatten hold after India became Independent?
When India became independent at midnight on 15 August 1947, the post of Viceroy was abolished. Lord Mountbatten became independent India's first Governor-General, which was largely ceremonial post which he held until 21 June 1948 before being succeeded by C. Rajagopalachari.
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