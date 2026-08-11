Who Will Be the CEO of Ram Mandir Trust? Selection Process, Eligibility and Key Details

India is a land of many controversies and this is yet another political situation we are seeing. What has happened in the last 1 month at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has now taken a new step.

The much talked about CEO post is the center of attraction. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has started the interview process. The interviews were set for today, August 11, with 18 candidates shortlisted.

What is remarkable about these 18 people is that they were selected from 5,300 applications from across the country. Tuesday and Wednesday are the days for these interviews to be held at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Who will interview candidates for CEO of Ram Mandir Trust?

According to reports by PTI, a panel is all set to take the interview of these candidates. This committee is composed of Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust.