Who Will Be the CEO of Ram Mandir Trust? Selection Process, Eligibility and Key Details
Ram Mandir Trust has begun CEO interviews with 18 shortlisted candidates. The selection comes amid recent allegations, with the new CEO expected to strengthen administration, ensure transparency, and manage the temple’s growing operations.
India is a land of many controversies and this is yet another political situation we are seeing. What has happened in the last 1 month at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has now taken a new step.
The much talked about CEO post is the center of attraction. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has started the interview process. The interviews were set for today, August 11, with 18 candidates shortlisted.
What is remarkable about these 18 people is that they were selected from 5,300 applications from across the country. Tuesday and Wednesday are the days for these interviews to be held at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.
Who will interview candidates for CEO of Ram Mandir Trust?
According to reports by PTI, a panel is all set to take the interview of these candidates. This committee is composed of Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust.
Why does the CEO of Sri Ram Trust in Spotlight?
The CEO of the trust will take care of administration and management. He will also look after the business of the Ram Mandir.
As we all know, in the past few months there have been some allegations which have influenced this decision. The issue of misuse and embezzlement of Ram Mandir Trust donations is currently in the spotlight.
So, the Ram Mandir trust has decided to make some changes in its system. This will help keep the core of the trust strong.
The Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to look into this matter.
What the new CEO will do?
- The new CEO will manage the daily working of the Ram Temple.
- They will take care of all administrative tasks and planning.
- The CEO will also handle business-related activities of the temple.
- This role is important because the temple is becoming a big religious and tourist place.
- The selected person will be responsible for smooth management of the temple.
- With interviews happening, the trust will soon choose the right person for this role.
What is the eligibility for the post of CEO for Ram Mandir Trust?
According to the reports, there are some basic check list that the candidates must comply to. Here are the points-
- Must be retired
- Must be a Hindu
- Age between 50 and 70 years
- Minimum 20 years of experience in managing large establishments
- Should be devoted to Lord Ram
- Must be willing to work out of Ayodhya
- Should demonstrate commitment to the role (assessed during interviews)
What happened at the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust? Timeline of event
Here is the structured timeline table based on the provided information:
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Date / Timeline
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Event & Details
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June 2026
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Allegations of donation theft (around ₹7 crore) emerge at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Money is reportedly found hidden in places like temple toilets.
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June 13, 2026
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The Uttar Pradesh Government forms a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.
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June 23, 2026
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The SIT submits its preliminary report highlighting weak security, poor management, and a lack of proper rule implementation.
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June 25, 2026
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An FIR is officially registered based on the SIT findings.
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Late June 2026
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Police arrest 8 people involved in the case, including staff handling the donation money.
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During Investigation
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Police recover ₹20.39 lakh cash, along with gold, silver, and foreign currency from the accused.
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Ongoing
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The case is under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court of India. Total donations of about ₹3,300 crore remain safe and accounted for.
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After the Incident
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The Trust decides to strengthen administration and make system changes to prevent future issues.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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