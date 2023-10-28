Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between South Africa and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

South Africa and Pakistan went head-to-head in the 26th match of the 2023 World Cup. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. South Africa, which has managed to emerge as one of the most threatening teams in the ‘23 World Cup, limited Pakistan to 270 runs in 46 overs. Pakistan's highest run scorers were Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, who scored 52 and 50 runs, respectively. Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa had the most wickets in the match, taking four and conceding 60 runs.

Despite losing nine wickets, South Africa reached the goal in 47.2 overs. Aiden Markram led South Africa in run scoring with 91 off 93 balls. Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan grabbed three wickets.

Here is the final scorecard of yesterday’s match between South Africa and Pakistan:

Pakistan: 270 (46.4 overs)

South Africa: 271/9 (47.2 overs)

South Africa won by 1 wicket (16 balls left).

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 26, South Africa vs Pakistan?

South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi took the most wickets in yesterday’s World Cup match number 26. Shamsi had a four-wicket haul, destroying the top batsmen of Pakistan while giving away only 60 runs.

Which batsman scored the most runs in South Africa vs Pakistan Match Number 26?

South Africa’s star cricketer Aiden Markram scored the most runs in South Africa vs Pakistan match number 26. Markram scored a 91 off 96 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Aiden Markram, who scored the most runs, also hit the most number of sixes in the South Africa vs Pakistan match that took place yesterday on 27 October.

Who was the Man of the Match for South Africa vs Pakistan?

South Africa’s Tabrez Shamsi was the Man of the Match yesterday. Shamsi took the most number of wickets in the match between South Africa and Pakistan.

