Why Do Certain UP Districts Have Less Than 1 Percent Forest Cover? 3 Data Facts

Key Points Uttar Pradesh's forest cover is 6.15-6.24%, far below the 33% national goal.

Several UP districts, including Bhadohi and Sambhal, have less than 1% forest cover.

Farming on Gangetic Plains and dense population drive the low forest cover in UP.

The percentage of land covered by forests in India is around 24.6%. Yet, this green cover is not equally distributed throughout the entire country. For example, states such as Madhya Pradesh have the maximum forest area coverage in terms of their total area, whereas states in the northeastern part of the country such as Mizoram have the highest percentage of land coverage in terms of forest area. Nevertheless, as we come to the fertile plains of north India, everything changes. Let us look at why there is very little green cover left in this region in this article. Why Do Certain UP Districts Have Less Than 1 Per cent Forest Cover? As per the ISFR, or India State of Forest Report, released by the FSI, or Forest Survey of India, the forest cover of Uttar Pradesh is just about 6.15% to 6.24% of the total area of the state. It is way behind the national policy goal of having 33% forest cover. Even more worrying is the fact that some districts of the state do not even have 1% forest cover.

1. The Numbers Are Extremely Low in Specific Districts However, according to the official ISFR data, there exists a vast difference between forested districts such as Sonbhadra (having over 34% of forest cover) and plain districts in the central or eastern region. Some of the districts, such as Bhadohi (also known as Sant Ravidas Nagar), Sambhal, Mainpuri, Mau and Deoria, have forest cover of less than 1%. Bhadohi: It is ranked last in the state with a forest cover of 0.37% to 0.51% (forest cover area of 3.71 to 5.22 sq km).

Sambhal: It records a meagre 0.50% of forest cover.

Mainpuri: It is ranked last with a forest cover of 0.49% to 0.63%.

Deoria and Mau: They both have meagre figures, ranging from 0.60% to 0.66%. From the above figures, one can see how barren these particular districts are compared to the national average of 21.71%.

2. Farming Has Taken Over the Fertile Gangetic Plains The primary geographic factor for this decrease is the presence of the Gangetic plain. Almost all of the low forest districts lie in highly fertile and flat alluvial plains. Over several decades, most of the land available was utilised for agricultural purposes. As per government land use statistics, a very high proportion of land in UP is solely reserved for crop farming. In districts such as Mainpuri and Deoria, the cultivation of more than one crop per season is practised, such as wheat, rice, and sugarcane. The flatness of the land without any rocky and mountainous regions, which could have provided protection for trees, means that all available land was converted into farmlands. 3. Dense Population and Fast Urban Expansion Uttar Pradesh has a total of 19.98 crore (199.8 million) inhabitants, according to Census data, with an average population density of more than 828 people per sq km. High population density puts tremendous pressure on the availability of land.

The case of smaller districts such as Bhadohi, which is known around the world for carpet manufacturing, requires continuous demand for the construction of houses, factories, roads, and markets. Towns, as they expand in size, have to clear trees from non-recorded forests in order to construct infrastructure. Moreover, these districts are not classified within those regions which qualify as forest areas geographically, like the Terai belt bordering Nepal in the north and the Vindhyan hills in the south. Top 5 Districts with Highest Forest Cover in UP Here is the table of the top 5 highest forest cover districts in Uttar Pradesh based on official India State of Forest Report (ISFR) data. Rank District Forest Area (sq km) Percentage of District Area (%) Primary Region / Ecosystem 1 Sonbhadra 2,407.87 34.87% Vindhyan Hill Range (Southern UP) 2 Lakhimpur Kheri 1,234.13 16.07% Terai Belt / Dudhwa National Park 3 Mirzapur 736.91 16.73% Vindhyan Plateau 4 Pilibhit 673.84 19.26% Terai Belt / Tiger Reserve Region 5 Chitrakoot 636.56 19.79% Bundelkhand Plateau / Vindhyan Range