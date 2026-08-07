Why Does Medhavi Chhatra Yojana Have Specific Cut-Off Marks? 3 Explanations

Budget constraints may not be a barrier for an intelligent person. To guarantee that all needy students can complete their education effectively, the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana (MMVY), also known as the Medhavi Chhatra Yojana. It is launched by the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The scheme is aimed at providing financial relief. It offers payment of full tuition fees for all vocational and academic courses. Students must have at least 70% in the case of the Madhya Pradesh(MP) Board examination or 85% in the case of the CBSE/ICSE examination, and also achieve certain minimum ranks in the case of technical fields of study.

What is the reason for the welfare program to set such formal and strict cut-off percentages? Let us find out the reasons why this is required.