Out Of 6,000 Lizard Species, Only One Can Vocalise – Here Is How Geckos Got Their Voice

Did you know that there are more than 7,000 lizard species in the world that live on all continents of the Earth except Antarctica? The amazing thing about these reptiles is that they do not have vocal cords like other animals.

The majority of these reptiles, including chameleons, iguanas, and monitor lizards, are very silent animals that interact with one another through body language and scents. But hold on, there is something interesting for you to know. The only lizard in the world that can bark, click, and squeak is the Gecko.

Geckos: The Only Talking Lizard on Earth

Trivia: The white lizard in your house is also a gecko, referred to as a common house gecko.

Geckos are small carnivorous lizards that fall under the suborder of Gekkota and the clade Gekkonomorpha. These lizards are found in all parts of the world, from South America to the vast regions of Europe and Asia.