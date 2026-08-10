India has great network of national highways connecting different parts of the country. Among them, National Highway 44 (NH-44) is the longest. It forms a major north-south road corridor, connecting Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir with Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Is NH-44 the Longest National Highway in India?

NH-44 the longest national highway because it covers approximately 4,112 km. It stretches from Srinagar to Kanyakumari and crosses a large part of the India from north to south.

Where Does NH-44 Start and End?

The starting point of NH-44 is Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The Ending point is Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Approximate length pf the highway is 4,112 km. The highway passes through diverse geographical regions, from the Himalayan region in the north to the southern tip of mainland India.