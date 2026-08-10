Why Is NH-44 the Longest National Highway in India?
Know why NH-44 is the longest national highway in India, its total length, route, states covered and major cities connected.
India has great network of national highways connecting different parts of the country. Among them, National Highway 44 (NH-44) is the longest. It forms a major north-south road corridor, connecting Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir with Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Is NH-44 the Longest National Highway in India?
NH-44 the longest national highway because it covers approximately 4,112 km. It stretches from Srinagar to Kanyakumari and crosses a large part of the India from north to south.
Where Does NH-44 Start and End?
The starting point of NH-44 is Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The Ending point is Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Approximate length pf the highway is 4,112 km. The highway passes through diverse geographical regions, from the Himalayan region in the north to the southern tip of mainland India.
Which States Does NH-44 Pass Through?
NH-44 passes through 12 states and Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Which Major Cities Are Connected by NH-44?
Important cities connected by NH-44 include Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi, Agra, Gwalior, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Bengaluru, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari.
Which Old Highways Were Merged Into NH-44?
The current NH-44 was created following India’s 2010 national highway renumbering. It incorporated stretches of several former highways, including parts of NH-1, NH-2, NH-3, NH-75, NH-26 and NH-7.
NH-44
|Feature
|Details
|Highway
|NH-44
|Rank
|Longest National Highway in India
|Approx. Length
|4,112 km
|Northern End
|Srinagar
|Southern End
|Kanyakumari
|Direction
|North–South
|Major Corridor
|North-South
|States/UTs
|12
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.